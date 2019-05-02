PLANT PARENTS REJOICE: There's now a robot that can help you stop your plants from dying.

Look.

We’ve all been guilty of accidentally killing a houseplant or two in our lives, right?

It’s hard keeping living things alive other than ourselves. Especially when they can’t throw a huge tantrum when they’re hungry or thirsty.

Well, now you can get an actual robot to babysit your leafy children when you’re not home.

Watch: The genius $56 Kmart DIY worm farm hack. Post continues after.



In other words – a moving, spider-like gadget that will chase the sun with your plants on its back, ensuring your little pals get the rays they need to prevent them shrivelling up and perishing.

Meet Hexa – the robot designed by Vincross whose sole mission in life is to make sure your succulents stay in tip-top shape – seeking out the sun or shade as needed, all day long.

When it scampers into the sun, its head can rotate a full 360 degrees to ensure every single leaf soaks up the light.

And when your plant needs to be watered, the Hexa will do a cute thirsty dance to get your attention. LIKE AN ACTUAL PET. (Although we can’t imagine it’ll be that comfortable to cosy up to on the couch).

Tianqi Sun, the CEO and inventor of the clever gadget, explained on his blog that his inspiration came from a deep empathy for plants. They are, after all, living creatures.

“Plants are passive. No matter if they are being cut, burned or pulled from the earth, they hold still and take whatever is happening to them. They have the fewest degrees of freedom among all the creatures in nature.”

So the Hexa was created to act as a plant’s own legs. Genius.

… And also kinda creepy.

The Hexa is so human-like, it can even navigate unexpected drops, for example if it had to suddenly step over a gap between two tabletops.

It also has an infrared sensor, a distance sensor, and a 720p camera with night vision in case you want to spy on your neighbours.

This means if you have one and your plants die, there’s only one explanation. You’re a murderer.

Read our latest plant advice column:

ASK A PLANT EXPERT: How do I know if I’m watering a plant too much or not enough?

Every week we’re answering all your pervy questions about plants with the help of the plant geniuses over at Leaf Supply. Have a question you want answered? Send an email to submissions@mamamia.com.au. We’ve got you covered.