The real reason everyone is sick right now.

You're not imagining it — the people around you *are* dropping like flies.

All your colleagues are WFH and plans are having to be cancelled by the minute.

And like, rude?? Winter's over! Surely it's time for hot girl summer, not bed-bound spring.

So, why is everyone sick right now? We needed to know.

The flu that just won't quit.

It may be spring, but Australia's 2024 winter flu season peaked later than usual and lingered longer than in 2023.

According to the National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System (NNDSS), this year's flu hit harder and stuck around like that one house guest who doesn't know when to leave.

The reason? A mix of delayed exposure to viruses after years of lockdowns and masking, combined with new flu strains making the rounds. Plus, with more and more people back in the office and social events in full swing, viruses have had more opportunities to party, too.

The 'spring immunity dip'.

As we swap winter coats for lighter layers, our bodies go through some adjustments. You might think warmer weather is a cue for our immune systems to take a break, but it can actually leave us more susceptible to bugs.

Cold mornings, hot afternoons and unpredictable weather can confuse the body, causing it to overreact (or under-react) to threats (AKA sickness).

We're also still in close quarters with others as flu season finally winds down, so viruses are hanging around just waiting for their next host.

That old COVID chestnut.

Bad news, guys: earlier this month, Australia recorded its first cases of the XEC COVID-19 variant that has been spreading in Europe this year (the downside of *that* Euro summer trip you can't stop posting about).

Don't worry though, it's not sending us into lockdown again (thankfully).

But it is sneaky, and can spread faster than previous variants.

Symptoms are similar to previous strains, but it might be a little harder to dodge than the earlier versions, especially since people are no longer as cautious about distancing and masking.

Paul Griffin, an infectious diseases physician, told the ABC that XEC could become the dominant variant by the end of October.

"It is seeming to grow fairly quickly," said the doctor, who works at the University of Queensland.

"It's got a significant growth advantage in a number of countries around the world, including our own at the moment, so it does seem to be able to out compete some of the existing sub-variants."

Hayfever season.

Springtime in Australia means pollen everywhere — and while many of us are popping antihistamines to keep the sneezing at bay, allergies also make your body more vulnerable to infections.

When your immune system is already dealing with pollen, dust and other allergens, it can be too distracted to deal with other illnesses. Plus, allergies inflame your airways, which can increase your chances of catching a respiratory infection like a cold or even the flu. Cool.

How to avoid getting sick.

Okay, so that's all the reasons everyone in your office is calling in sick. What can we do to avoid being next?

Eat immune-boosting foods: Think leafy greens, citrus fruits, garlic, ginger and mushrooms. Basically, if it looks like it belongs in Jamie Oliver's fridge, it's probably good for you.

Stay hydrated: We're always told to drink water, but staying hydrated really is helpful for flushing out toxins and keeping your immune system running smoothly. So, remember to keep your emotional support water bottle close by.

Get moving: Moderate exercise can improve circulation and strengthen your body's defences. Just don't overdo it when you're already feeling under the weather.

Sleep, sleep, sleep: Yes, we know you want to binge Nobody Wants This on Netflix, but quality shut-eye is your immune system's best friend. Aim for seven to nine hours to help your body recover and fend off those pesky viruses.

Keep up the hand washing: Peak COVID might be over, but hand washing never goes out of style. Keeping your hands clean is still one of the best ways to prevent illness — just think of how many things we touch in a day (it's… kinda gross).

Manage stress: Stress can weaken the immune system, so take time to chill, whether it's through meditation, a hobby, or a Netflix marathon (just don't stay up too late!).

