The Big Bang Theory is finishing after 12 seasons and WHY GOOD LORD WHY.

279 episodes after beginning, The Big Bang Theory will be coming to an end in 2019, with the last ever episode airing in May next year.

The executive producer of the series, Chuck Lorre, was considering a thirteenth season, but has decided that they will bring the show to a “epic creative close” next year instead.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons,” he said.

“We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” he added in a joint statement with WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions.

The show was adored by many, boasting close to 19 million viewers for seasons ten and eleven.

The decision has the public divided, and while 19 million people are upset, others are happy that the show is finally ending.

It actually seems like most people are pretty happy.

Among the 19 million fans, some are devastated though.

All in all, the decision has viewers divided, but one thing is for sure, Kaley Cuoco is still a hero.

