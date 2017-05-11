"Why I reject the 'stay-at-home mum' label."

Wondering what my memoir was really about, this morning I sat in a café and read it through. Forgetting the Yoga class that I was meant to be at, I read on and on. Embarrassed at how long I’d sat reading, before leaving I chatted to the waitress who told me some of her complicated feelings about being a single mother of a two-year-old. ‘There’s just so much judgment around motherhood these days’, she said. ‘Yes’, I agreed.

Then it came to me – as I took in the parking ticket on my windscreen and groaned. The opening paragraph of an earlier manuscript – there have been a few – sailed whole into my mind. It described how my mother, who had four girls in six years, used to hiss her displeasure whenever the subject of working mothers came up. In her view working mothers, excluding those who absolutely had to work, were selfish. Working mothers deserved what they got if their kids went off the rails further down the line. So intent was my mother in her attack on working mothers that I vowed that I’d never sacrifice myself to family in the way that she seemed to have done.

Thirty years later the tables have turned. Now I am the one telling myself that I haven’t sacrificed myself to family, whatever my publisher and daughter tell me. Sure, I’ve surrendered to family life. But that, I tell myself, isn’t the same as sacrifice.

Who am I kidding? The line between sacrifice and surrender is so fine that in most lights it blurs. I have let my kids take me for granted. I have dropped everything when the school nurse called. I have put my work on the back burner during school holidays and bouts of illness. I have let my husband’s career gallop to the slow trot of my own. I have cooked more meals than I would like to count, have paired more socks than I thought possible to pair.

Walking round the city that I moved to with my family for quality of life reasons eight years ago, it came to me why I felt insulted to be called a stay-at-home mother. The world has changed so much since I grew up that my mother’s hissing at working mothers has flipped into reverse. Now the hissing goes the other way. These days I am hissed at by my publisher and daughter for being a stay-at-home mother. The value of my life as a mother feels under attack by a label created by an undeclared dissatisfaction at the heart of social life, a well of emotion that fuels an ongoing battle between so-called working and so-called stay-at-home mothers.