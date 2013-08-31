KATE: This is what I want pollies to say.

By KATE HUNTER

Who the hell knows what politicians really think these days?

The set pieces and party lines mean real feelings and true beliefs are often quashed because it’s all about the win. Stick to the approved dialogue and we can’t go wrong. After we’ve got our feet under the front benches we can relax a bit – better to ask forgiveness than permission and all that.

Personally, I LOVE IT when a politician outs themselves as a dick, because I can adjust my vote accordingly.

When Cory Bernardi expressed his fears that gay marriage would lead to people eloping with their cavoodles, I was punching the air. Not because I agreed with him (personally, I’m lukewarm about my dog) but because it was refreshing to hear a politician say he truly believes.

He didn’t say it for long though. Social media went into meltdown and there were calls for his sacking. I don’t know, but I’d guess Liberal leaders asked him to tone it down. Stick to the approved dialogue, mate – just until we get over the line.

I wish all politicians would be open and honest about where they stand, what they think and believe. I want to know what their partners know – how they talk with their friends, what they tell their kids.

I don’t want to hear the words on the party website read out loud.

So when a public figure says they want to sink the boats or turn state schools into French bistros I’ll be applauding. Then I’ll cross that knob off my to-worry-about-list.

Australians, generally, are not small minded idiots and I don’t believe they will vote for a person or party they know to be a bad egg, not in huge numbers.They haven’t so far.

Bob Katter is a bit like your embarrassing uncle who crashes Christmas dinner. There will always be people who believe he ‘talks a lot of sense,’ but there are more who think he’s a bit of a joke.