Brooke's decision to leave had nothing to do with that final awkward conversation with Nick.

On Wednesday night, Brooke left The Bachelor mansion.

The fan favourite decided to leave after an emotional conversation with the Honey Badger in which he said… nothing.

Brooke asked Nick to give her some kind of reassurance that he had feelings for her and instead she got this…

The very awkward scene led many to believe that Brooke would have stayed if Nick had just said… something… anything at all. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But now the 23-year-old has told Mamamia there was actually nothing Nick could have said in that moment to make her stay.

“I read the signs, I read the body language, I read him, and what he had said to certain questions that I’d asked, and I had a feeling it wasn’t going to go anywhere,” she explained.

“It’s not always about getting words back… I think it’s a feeling as well.”

Brooke said she had been thinking about leaving for days leading up to the rose ceremony.

“I definitely had been thinking about it,” she told Mamamia. “It wasn’t just an irrational decision in the rose ceremony… I just wanted it to be before the rose ceremony. ”

“I had thought about what I really wanted to do and what I was feeling at the time.”

The youth worker said she has no idea what she was expecting from Nick in that moment, but she was already “set within” her decision.

“You have to listen to your intuition and your gut and I went with my gut and I’m quite happy with that decision.”

The second runner-up in the series also told TV Week she left because she knew she “still wasn’t in love” with the Honey Badger.

“I didn’t see myself saying ‘I love you’ at the end and I didn’t want to take that away from him,” she explained.

“I really liked him and I did see a lot of potential to fall in love, but it takes me a bit of time. Love is a very strong word.”

Like the rest of the country, Brooke thinks it will be Brittany standing with Nick at the end of tonight’s finale episode.