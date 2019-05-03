"I never thought I'd be in that position." Alex Nation on her confrontation with Richie.

It was one of the most hyped up conversations in reality TV history.

After an unexplained breakup back in 2017, Australia would finally learn what actually happened between The Bachelor’s Richie Strahan and Alex Nation.

In one of the very first episodes of Bachelor in Paradise, the former couple sat down together and had a long overdue conversation.

The episode, which promised an intense confrontation between Richie and Alex about their breakup, may not have revealed the “grubby details” Richie had hinted at when speaking to Osher as he entered Paradise, but regardless, the discussion left them both with some much needed closure.

Watch Richie and Alex confront each other on Bachelor in Paradise below. Post continues after video…

Speaking to Mamamia, Alex Nation opened up about what it was like speaking to Richie for the first time in over a year on national television.

“It was a bit awkward at first,” Alex told Mamamia.

“I never thought that I’d be in that position. We didn’t speak for a year and a half. We just stopped having contact with each other I suppose,” she explained.

“My way of dealing with [the breakup] was to shut it off and just completely remove myself from the situation.

“That conversation that we did have with each other, it did need to happen. After having that conversation, I feel like I can get that closure that I needed – and I think he did too.”

During their conversation, Richie and Alex spoke about how their long distance relationship had affected them both.

“I barely saw you. I needed to see you more,” Alex said throughout the conversation, to which Richie argued that she had continued to “move the goalposts” and had barely visited him in Perth.

“[You weren’t there] when I needed you most – when I needed you – and you know what I’m talking about,” Alex said.

Richie responded: “I know exactly what you’re talking about, and what you’re trying to say… [It was] completely out of my control.”

“How is it out of your control to get on a plane and come and see me during a really personal time that involved both of us?” Alex questioned Richie.

Although neither Alex nor Richie directly said so, many viewers came to the conclusion that the discussion was potentially about an abortion.

But while some viewers asserted that the former couple's deeply personal conversation should never have been aired, Alex told Mamamia that she believes their conversation can have a positive impact.

"I actually went [into the conversation] thinking I wouldn't go down such a personal path but it kind of just came out like word vomit," Alex told Mamamia.

"I obviously didn't anticipate that conversation coming to light but I feel that it was obviously meant to," she added.

"There was kind of a feeling that it's such a personal thing for someone to discuss their private life, let alone it being broadcast on national television.

"I was quite nervous about it, but at the same time, it's one of those things where there are a lot of women out there that have gone through what I went through and I think I could be someone that they can relate to. I think that's a positive thing."

