Demi Moore's daughters attended her latest film premiere. But for years, they didn't talk to her.

Demi Moore is experiencing a long-overdue resurgence right now.

The iconic actress is getting rave reviews for her performance in The Substance, a horror movie alongside Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

At the Los Angeles premiere, Moore walked the red carpet with her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, who she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

This shouldn't be anything particularly noteworthy given they are a close-knit family, but one decade earlier Demi's daughters were not speaking to their mother.

In fact, their estrangement lasted three years. The cause? It all began with a certain ex-husband named Ashton Kutcher.

Appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in 2019, Tallulah and Rumer sat down with their mother to discuss the breakdown in their relationship. Tallulah said that "especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away," she said.

"When [Demi] wanted to have another baby and then it wasn't happening and there was so much focus on that, it was like, 'Oh, well, we're not enough.'"

Demi admits that during those days, not only did she start drinking again after decades of being sober, but she developed an 'addiction' to her famous husband, who she divorced in 2012 after six years of marriage.

"My addiction to Ashton... was probably almost more devastating because it took me seriously away, emotionally," Demi said.

Tallulah added her mother's change of behavior during that relationship left her feeling abandoned.

"Watching the behaviour with Ashton, those years, everyone left the house and it was just me living there," Tallulah said. "I felt very forgotten. I developed and I nurtured a narrative that she didn't love me and I truly believed it.

"I know that she does, 100 per cent, but in that moment, you're hurt. And you can't fathom that someone who loves you would do that to you and would choose others, more than you."

She went on to say her mother's drinking took a toll on their family.

"She relapsed when I was nine and no one in our family spoke about it and I had no idea what was going on, she had been sober my entire childhood," Tallulah reflected. "And then she drank and then I just knew that I was scared and she wasn't safe. There was many years of saying she was sober, when she wasn't and we couldn't trust it."

Out of all the daughters, the eldest Rumer had to handle her mother in her most intoxicated moments.

"Scout and Tallulah had very different experiences than I had when we stopped talking to my mum," she said.

After Demi and Ashton separated, her mother's partying increased to a dangerous level.

"Her friends are calling me and being like, 'I'm really worried about your mum. You need to talk to her', so then I'm like, 'OK, well, I have to go and fix this'," Rumur remembered.

"Then I was like, 'Then I'll have no one; I'll have my mum who's like, not capable of being my mum right now and then the rest of the family is just not gonna speak to me anymore.'"

It all came to a head during one notorious night out in 2012 with Rumer when Demi suffered a seizure after smoking synthetic cannabis and inhaling nitrous oxide.

After this incident, her daughters Scout and Tallulah cut their mum out of their lives for three years.

"Part of my life was clearly unravelling," Demi told The New York Times in 2019. "I had no career. No relationships."

After already hitting rock bottom, Demi's health started to deteriorate. "Something was going on, including my organs slowly shutting down," she told the NYT, as she added she'd developed autoimmune and digestive problems as a result of her addiction.

She checked herself into a rehab program for trauma, codependency and substance abuse and, over time, she reconciled with all three daughters.

In 2020, Tallulah opened up on mending their relationship in a Mother's Day dedication.

"I didn't talk to my mom for almost three years and during that shattered time this day would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust. I remember tearing up driving to work upon hearing a radio ad that cheerily recommend which 'perfume Mom would absolutely adore'," she wrote.

"I digested the entire celebratory nature of the day as an insensitive slight to MY pain and MY story. However, my story changed. Through a metamorphosis of inward self reflection and a malleability to forgive, three years did not stretch to forever.

"The gratitude of that truth has never lost its potency. I am magnetically transfixed by my mother, if you know me personally you know the magnitude of her presence in my life. I often wonder what kind of connection could be formed were I to meet the 26 year old Demi. I think we'd have a lot of laughter."

In a new interview with the NYT, Moore spoke about how her decision to be sober had impacted her relationships for the better.

"I'm so grateful to be sober, most importantly, because it's given me emotional sobriety," she said.

"Emotionally sober means how I'm choosing to live my life, the quality of how I interact with people, my ability to show up for others."

