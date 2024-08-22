Quick one: Why aren't Paralympians allowed to have an Olympic rings tattoo?

As we avidly tuned in to the 2024 Paris Olympics, many of us couldn't help but notice the iconic Olympic rings tattoos adorning the bodies of numerous athletes.

These permanent marks of pride and achievement have become a common sight at the Olympic Games.

However, when the Paralympic Games roll around, you'll be hard-pressed to spot any such tattoos on the competing athletes. The reason behind this absence is both surprising and complex.

So, why can't Paralympians show off an Olympic rings tattoo at the games?

Both the Olympics and Paralympics have bans against body advertisements, which includes tattoos that promote certain brands.

It's to stop situations like this one in 2012, when American middle-distance runner Nick Symmonds made headlines for selling a 9-inch advertisement space on his arm to T-Mobile for $21,800.

So why not the rings specifically?

While Paralympians are allowed to have an Olympic ring tattoo, they can't have it on display at the Paralympic Games.

The primary reason lies in the distinct branding and governance of the Paralympic Games.

The two logos are quite different. Image: IOC/IPC

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is the governing body for the Paralympics, and it has its own logo and branding, which is separate from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Olympic rings are a trademarked symbol of the IOC, and their use is carefully regulated. The IPC, respecting this intellectual property, prohibits the display of Olympic rings during Paralympic events to maintain its distinct identity and avoid confusion.

The Paralympic logo, known as the "Agitos," consists of three asymmetrical crescent-shaped arcs in red, blue, and green, symbolizing movement and the spirit of the Paralympic athletes. This logo is unique to the Paralympics and is not interchangeable with the Olympic rings.

Are there consequences for Paralympians who display Olympic rings?

Josef Craig was disqualified for having his Olympic rings tattoo on display. Image: Getty

Athletes who participate in the Paralympics are subject to strict guidelines regarding their appearance during competitions. Displaying the Olympic rings, whether through tattoos or other means, can result in disqualification. This rule is enforced to maintain the "integrity and distinct identity" of the Paralympic Games.

This rule was tested in 2016, when swimmer Josef Craig was disqualified from the men's S8 100m freestyle final at the IPC European Championships in Madeira. The reason for his disqualification was not related to his swimming performance but rather to his failure to cover up a tattoo of the Olympic rings and a British lion's head on his chest.

In subsequent competitions, Craig had to cover his Olympic rings tattoo to avoid further disqualification. For example, during the 2016 Rio Paralympics, he covered the tattoo with a picture of the Union Jack.

Several Paralympic athletes have faced similar disqualification due to their Olympic rings tattoos.

Can Paralympians have tattoos at the Games?

Paralympians are indeed allowed to have tattoos, but they must adhere to the IPC's guidelines. They can have any tattoo they wish, as long as it does not display the Olympic rings or any other logo that could be seen as conflicting with the Paralympic branding.

Olympians, on the other hand, are not required to cover up their Olympic rings tattoos during competitions.

This is because the IOC does not have a rule prohibiting the display of its own logo. In fact, many Olympians proudly showcase their Olympic rings tattoos as a symbol of their participation and achievement in the Games.