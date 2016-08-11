This is why there are so many empty seats at Rio.

There are many unanswered questions at the Rio Olympics.

Why don’t the gymnasts sweat off all that makeup?

Why don’t the water polo players get wedgies?

Why IS that pool really green?

And why are there so many empty seats at what is meant to be the greatest spectacle in the world?

Viewers of the Rio Olympics have been left wondering where are all the spectators as stadium after stadium of empty seats are shown right across venues in Rio.

While TV angles and official photos try to cram in shots of excited fans the wider shots tell a different story.

Mario Andrada, spokesman for the Rio 2016 organising committee, told Reuters: “We have sold 82 percent of the tickets we have available, five million tickets.”

“We still have 1.1 million tickets to sell.” https://twitter.com/h_alsiarafi/status/762414218037583873

But images show a different story with less than 500 people attending the boxing earlier this week, the equestrian stands showing row after row of unused seats while beach volleyball stands are painfully empty.



Many of the empty swathes of seating would have been filled in past Olympics by sponsors but at Rio they have shunned the games after fears over safety and the Zika virus.