There's a reason why your anti-wrinkle injections look strange, according to a cosmetic doctor.

If you've ever had a few rounds of anti-wrinkle injections and noticed your face has started to look a little... weird... there could be a simple reason why.

As injectables become more popular than ever before, experts say there are still a lot of misconceptions floating around — particularly when it comes to the frequency and dosage of the treatment.

For example, in a recent clip by dermatologist Dr Shereene Idriss (@shereeneidriss on Instagram), the skin doctor shed some light on why so many people look strange when they have anti-wrinkle injections — and it actually makes a whole lot of sense.

As Dr Idriss explained, it's often because many people are "going back like clockwork, before the movement even comes back. Why? Because the beauty industry wants you to believe that you need it the minute your movement comes back, so your lines don't form. But that is a lie."

The second biggest misconception about anti-wrinkle injections, Dr Iidriss said, is that people think the return of movement is instant — when it's actually a very slow process. "It doesn't in a linear fashion," she said. "It kind of undulates as your movement comes back."

So, how long should you really space out anti-wrinkles treatments? And what happens if you go back too soon? Is this what's causing people to look a little 'frozen' and strange?

Below, we spoke to cosmetic doctor Dr Yalda Jamali from Epios Cosmetic Clinic to ask her absolutely everything we need to know.

Here's what she said.

Why do your anti-wrinkle injections look strange?

In case you need a refresher, anti-wrinkle injections are a non-invasive cosmetic treatment used to temporarily paralyse certain expressional/dynamic muscles to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, Dr Yalda told Mamamia.

"It takes two weeks to see full results — and in those initial two weeks you may have some asymmetry."

"Asymmetry can be easily fixed, however if certain muscles are accidentally paralysed you may end up looking a little odd when trying to move your face. Some of these adverse effects can be tweaked, but essentially you can’t 'undo' these treatments and have to wait for it to wear off."

Dr Yalda said that even if you get a great result from a doctor's perspective, it's also quite common for some patients to not like the appearance of reduced facial expressions.

Together with this, she said there are also some rare side effects that can cause your face to look 'strange', such as "eyebrow droop and eyelid droop". However, she notes that these are "temporary and will wear off", and very rare in experienced hands.

Another reason your injectables may look a little funny? It might be because you're going back to get them re-done way too soon.

Should you wait until all the movement is back before getting a top-up?

According to Dr Yalda, the longevity of anti-wrinkle injections will vary in individuals — however usually the treatment should last for nine to twelve weeks.

"However, after the six to eight-week mark it does very gradually start to wear off and more movement in those muscles should return."

As Dr Yalda goes on to say, this doesn't mean you need to go back before then to 'prevent' your movement from coming back. It's best to wait it out.

"Ideally you should wait until full movement is back before you treat the same area again."

What happens when you get your anti-wrinkle injectables re-done too soon?

As anti-wrinkle injections have a 12-week cycle, Dr Yalda said you're always better off allowing the full cycle to finish before you repeat treatment. Obviously, if you have a smaller dose, you will also get less longevity — but you should still allow full movement to come back.

"There are cases of resistance to these treatments, and getting the treatment done too frequently or switching between different brands can increase your chance of resistance," said Dr Yalda.

Yes, it's possible to become 'immune' to anti-wrinkle injections.

"The other important thing to note is that these facial muscles are important! If you over-paralyse them over a long period of time, you can experience muscle atrophy (muscle waste and decrease in muscle size)."

Ideally, you should wait until full movement is back for at least a couple of weeks. "If your anti-wrinkle injection doesn’t last the full 12 weeks, wait the 12 weeks before another treatment."

"We are also going away from the very frozen look and patients are opting for more of a natural relaxed look. The aim of these treatments shouldn’t be to be completely frozen for 12 months of the year."

Dr Yalda said to also remember that anti-wrinkle injections do not actually improve your skin condition, "they just paralyse the muscle under and the skin appears smoother because the muscle isn’t contracting underneath."

Meaning? It's crucial to look after your skin health, too.

"If you have deep static (lines at rest) lines, anti-wrinkle injections won’t work well on these and it may be better to opt for skin rejuvenating treatments, instead," Dr Yalda added.

Also, keep in mind that anti-wrinkle injections are prescription-only drugs and not everyone is suitable for treatment. A consult is mandatory to ensure you're a good candidate — so make sure you see an experienced doctor before jumping into anything.

