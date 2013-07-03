Why (and how) you should give up Diet Coke

I drank at least four cans of Diet Coke every day for years. I’d heard that it could wreck my blood sugar control, boost my risk of prediabetes by 20 percent and trigger weight gain. I’d also heard that it could damage my teeth and cause mood swings, chronic headaches and even bone thinning. I didn’t care. The soda was my treat. I loved it, I craved it, and I had no intention of giving it up.

Then I found out that a sensitivity to Aspartame — the sweetener in my beloved beverage — could be the reason I was struggling with daily bouts of diarrhea, bloating, gassiness and belly pain. It was time to quit. So that Friday, I chugged my last Diet Coke and switched to water. No problem, right?

Wrong. I spent all day Saturday lying on the cold concrete floor in our garage, trying to numb the killer migraine that was threatening to destroy the left side of my head. By Sunday night, the headache had finally started to fade, but I was so crabby, queasy and tired that my kids wanted to be nowhere near me.

On Monday, I snapped. I pulled a big tub of cookie dough out of the freezer and used a screwdriver to break off chunks so I could eat them raw. I was looking for something — anything — that would help me feel human again.

It took two weeks to shake the worst of the withdrawal symptoms and at least six months before my daily Diet Coke cravings eased. My intestinal problems disappeared when I went cold turkey, but I still cringe when I think back to how miserable I was during those first long weeks.

Turns out cutting down — or even quitting — Diet Coke doesn’t need to be that traumatic. Here, the tricks that can make this task a whole lot easier:

Start slow

I thought going cold turkey would be the best way to get Diet Coke out of my diet, but UCLA researchers say making small changes (like cutting out one glass or can of soda weekly) can double your odds of long-term success. “Small diet tweaks are easier to adjust to, and they can turn this health goal into a permanent, lasting lifestyle change,” says Tom Kersting, Ph.D., author of Losing Weight When Diets Fail.

Add whey protein to your breakfast

Just starting your day with a high-protein breakfast can cut your withdrawal symptoms in half within 48 hours, say University of Cincinnati researchers. Protein slows carb absorption and improves your ability to convert blood sugar into fuel, and that helps reduce cravings, brain fog, fatigue and other symptoms, explains David Heber, M.D., Ph.D., author of The L.A. Shape Diet. Why whey? According to a Dutch research team, this milk byproduct can boost your brain’s production of serotonin, a mood-steadying hormone that shores up your ability to say “no” to temptations.

Part of the reason giving up Diet Coke makes people miserable is because a daily treat has suddenly disappeared and nothing good has been added in its place, says Kersting. So whip up a delicious, filling breakfast smoothie that you can look forward to (don’t just choke protein powder mixed with water). Start with eight ounces of milk and two ice cubes, then add your favorite ingredients and blend well. Some tasty picks: