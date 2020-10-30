'Let me present my wild theory that Becky pulls a Blake Garvey during The Bachelorette finale.'

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

Goodness.

During last night's episode of The Bachelorette, Becky bid a tearful farewell to Shannon Karaka after his hometown date.

As in she dumped him out the front of his brother's house, so she didn't have to put him through the humiliation of being dumped under a floral archway in the finale.

While Becky tried to explain - through tears - that she saw him as more of a friend, Shannon comforted her and behaved like a true gent.

In that moment, Australia fell in love with the bloke.

There were calls for him to be the Bachelor 2021 from both Osher and this very disgruntled and suspicious recapper.