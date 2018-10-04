News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

reality tv

Fans spotted a striking pattern in past Bachelor seasons that may determine today's winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

FINALLY.

We’re only hours away from the end of this season of The Bachelor and frankly, we’re glad.

All the spoilers, all the fan theories, all the FEELINGS. We can’t take much more.

And while we are yet to actually see Honey Badger give the classic Bachie non-engagement ring to his winner in the finale and then promptly dump her once filming has stopped, we already know who takes it out.

So. There are some really hardcore Bachelor fans and we owe them big time.

Their encyclopedic knowledge of past seasons means we’ve got yet another theory that suggests Britt is the winner.

It’s simple. Whoever gets the first kiss from the Bachelor or Bachelorette wins.

Early in the season, Britt became the first to kiss Nick during their first single date and from then on, it was meant to be until the cameras stopped rolling.

You see, Sasha Mielczarek and Sam Frost were the first to kiss on Sam's season of The Bachelorette. Then Sasha won.

Matty J and Laura Byrne pashed first too, and she won his heart.

And of course, in season three Sam Wood shared his first kiss with the eventual winner Snezana Markoski.

So yes, there's SOLID evidence here.

So will this theory be proven correct on tonight's season finale?

Bring it on.

Tags: australian-reality-tv , bachelor-2018 , bachelor2018 , honey-badger , nick-cummins , reality-tv-2 , the-bachelor

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT