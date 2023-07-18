Who wins Rush Australia? All the finalists of the adventure reality TV series in one spot.

Are you ready to feel the rush?
In a television first, viewers at home have watched as teams made up of everyday folks are thrust into chaotic scenarios, during cultural festivities around the globe, all whilst deprived of their sight and sound.
The show we're referring to? That would, of course, be Rush Australia.
The aim is for teams to race against one another, hoping to arrive at the 'safe zone' first and be crowned victorious, whilst decoding cryptic messages from the host David Genat.
And the weirdest part? Teams are dropped into crowd madness wearing noise-cancelling headphones and blackout goggles, waiting for instructions from 'Golden God' David. Sounds fun right?
If you're a fan of reality TV, specifically Aussie reality TV then you'll likely remember David's face from his appearance on various programs – but none have come close to his victorious season of Australian Survivor.
Rush covers ground in Thailand, Turkey, Brazil and India just to name a few, and along the way there have been a couple of teams that have stood out from the rest.
It's giving big Amazing Race vibes, but the question of who will be crowned the winner is still up in the air, so until we get the official inside scoop let's speculate who the winner may be.
Saxon from Rush Australia.
Saxon is a 32-year-old man from the sunny state of Queensland. Friends and family would consider this bloke a laid-back kind of guy. He works as a Creative Director for an Advertising Agency on the Sunshine Coast and enjoys surfing whenever he can.
Will his creative brain prove helpful for the competition, or will he be left in the dust?
Pricilla from Rush Australia.
Another contestant from the sunshine state, Pricilla is the CEO of a disability organisation and would describe her as a natural-born hustler.
The 38-year-old says she has a serious love for travel and hopes her positive attitude is infectious during the race and brings happiness to the adventure.
Madeline from Rush Australia.
Madeline is a fitter/welder from the western suburbs of Sydney, where she lives with her family and says she is excited about some healthy competition. She says that despite the nature of the game, "honesty is the best policy" and this will likely be the ethos she adopts for the race.
“I think we’re on this planet for such a short amount of time so why would you waste a minute of it not adventuring or seeing as much as you can see? If not now, when?
Sofia from Rush Australia.
Sofia is a passionate content creator with no permanent address, calling Australia her backyard while travelling around the country and living in her campervan for the last 10 months.
Sofia says she is in her element whilst she is travelling, so hopefully that fairs her well for Rush Australia.
Check back to see who is crowned victorious and takes home the title of the first season of Rush Australia.
