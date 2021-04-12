No Meghan and a tiny guest list: Everything we know about Prince Philip's funeral.

The final farewell of Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 last Friday, will be a royal funeral like no other.

Whilst the original plan was to have 800 guests at St George’s Chapel Windsor Castle, and thousands of members of the public expected to gather in London, the funeral will now be held within the parameters of the pandemic restrictions.

This means the ceremonial funeral will be much more low key than usual, which Buckingham Palace says "reflects the duke's wishes".

Watch: The moment BBC announces the death of Prince Philip. Post continues below.

Here's everything we know about Prince Philip's funeral.

When is Prince Philip's funeral?

Prince Philip's funeral will be held next Saturday, April 17.

Britain is currently in a period of national mourning, which will end on the day of the funeral.

A nation-wide minute's silence will be held as the funeral begins at 3pm on April 17 (12am midnight AEST on Sunday, April 18).

The ceremony will be televised live, which was reportedly approved by Prince Philip years ago.

Who will attend Prince Philip's funeral?

Coronavirus restrictions in Britain stipulate that only 30 people can attend funerals right now. Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm who these 30 people will be, but it is presumed it will all be family members.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will return to Britain to farewell his late grandfather. However, Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, was not given clearance to travel by her doctor and hence will remain in California with their son, Archie. It will be the first time the Duke of Sussex has returned to Britain since stepping down as a senior royal last year.

Prince Harry with his grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2015. Image: Getty.

There are some certainties for who will attend. This includes the Queen's four children and their partners: Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy James Hamilton Laurence; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also have eight grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, James, Viscount Severn, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be among attendees, announcing he will miss the funeral to ensure as many family members can attend as possible.

Where will Prince Philip's funeral be?

Prince Philip passed away two months out from his 100th birthday. Image: Getty.

Prince Philip's funeral will be held at St George's Chapel, which is also the chapel where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married in 2018.

Prince Philip's body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle until the day of the funeral.

On the day of the funeral, the coffin will be placed on a modified Land Rover, which the duke helped design before his passing, from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel.

Will there be a Bank Holiday for Prince Philip's funeral?

It's unlikely there will be a public holiday for Prince Philip's funeral.

Only a reigning monarch's state funeral is declared a Bank Holiday.

Feature image: Getty.