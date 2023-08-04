News
celebrity

Just a running list of everyone eliminated from 'Hunted' Australia 2023.

Australia's favourite fugitive frenzy show has returned for another extreme hide-and-seek season. Yep, that's right Hunted Australia is back for another thrilling season of cat and mouse.

Earlier this month, 10 teams were dropped in the middle of Melbourne with limited resources. Their mission? To evade detection for 21 days. 

As the season is now in full swing, our contestants have been dodging and ducking at every turn hoping to go undetected and be crowned the winner of Hunted Australia 2023.

Watch the trailer for No Hard Feelings. Story continues after post.

But in case you missed it, we're looking back at every contestant that has been found, and by default, eliminated from the competition.

Here's a running list of everyone who has been booted from the show:

Elerrina and Sonja

Image: Network 10.

Byron and Tanase

 

Image: Network 10.

 Ben And Callum

 Image: Network 10.

 

Taylah and Glenn

Image: Network 10.

Megan

Image: Network 10.


Gracie



Image: Network 10.

Cath and Kel



Image: Network 10.

 Check back in for all the latest updates and to stay in the loop with all things Hunted Australia.

Image: Network 10.

