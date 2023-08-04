Australia's favourite fugitive frenzy show has returned for another extreme hide-and-seek season. Yep, that's right Hunted Australia is back for another thrilling season of cat and mouse.
Earlier this month, 10 teams were dropped in the middle of Melbourne with limited resources. Their mission? To evade detection for 21 days.
As the season is now in full swing, our contestants have been dodging and ducking at every turn hoping to go undetected and be crowned the winner of Hunted Australia 2023.
But in case you missed it, we're looking back at every contestant that has been found, and by default, eliminated from the competition.
Here's a running list of everyone who has been booted from the show:
Elerrina and Sonja
Byron and Tanase
Ben And Callum
Taylah and Glenn
Megan
Gracie
Cath and Kel
Check back in for all the latest updates and to stay in the loop with all things Hunted Australia.
