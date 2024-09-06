Every high-end designer wants to dress Taylen Biggs. She's 11.

Taylen Biggs is on a first name basis with Kris Jenner.

She's frequently flown to red carpet premieres, and at Fashion Week you'll find her backstage, greeting designers or bonding over outfits with international street style stars.

She air-kisses celebrities and drops names like she's been working in the industry for 30 years.

Taylen Biggs is 11 years old, and her parents manage her socials.

But you get the feeling Taylen is running the show.

The tiny journalist-influencer hybrid, who is based in Miami, has been in front of the camera since she was 18 months old, but really burst onto the scene in recent years thanks to her viral interviews and impressive personal style.

As the "Mini Wintour" of the internet — a self-appointed title referencing her icon, Vogue editor Anna Wintour — she's racked up 1.1 million followers on TikTok and over 500k on Instagram.

In one video she might be chatting with Travis Kelce about his dream sportswear collaboration, and in another she's being complimented on her 'fit by Emily Blunt at a movie premiere, moments after fist-bumping Bradley Cooper.

And she travels with an entourage — when you spot Taylen speaking to A-listers or heading into a fashion show, she's flanked by her cameraman and escorted by her "daddyguard", otherwise known as her father, Josh Biggs.

Speaking to AFP, Biggs said he has scaled back his job in construction to work full-time alongside his daughter.

"I travel with her everywhere she goes, I am her shadow," he said.

Despite Taylen's rising fame and the many invites directed her way, school remains "priority number one", her dad says.

"People see her through the camera lens... but in real life she's a child first and foremost."

Image: Instagram/@taylenbiggs

Taylen is home-schooled by her mother Anjelica, who takes care of her social posts and helps manage her career. She also got Taylen her start in the industry, after posting photos of her then-baby online that caught the attention of an advertising agency.

The young star appeared in her first campaign as a baby model for Kardashian Kids, and has gone on to score branding endorsements for the likes of Nike and Prabal Gurung.

With her influencer status and the designer giftings that come with the gig, she now boasts a covetable wardrobe of luxury and high street pieces, which sit in her dedicated 'styling studio' in her Miami home.

Among them are custom high-end looks created for her many appearances, outfits from the kids' lines of Karl Largerfeld and Givenchy, and accessories by the likes of Christian Dior and Bottega Veneta.

Taylen told The Cut she's often visited in her studio by her toddler brother, who helps put together her outfits.

"He doesn't know too much but he actually styles me sometimes," she said.

"I swear he does. He comes into my studio and he's like, 'This looks good'."

Despite the tendency to assume that very young, wannabe-viral stars are a product of their parents' ambitions, Taylen has gone beyond the realm of the 'kidfluencer' and seems to be on a trajectory of her own design.

She calls to mind Tavi Gevinson, the Tumblr-era blogger who went from the 12-year-old fashion reporter in the quirky clothes to a bona fide magazine editor and feminist icon.

Like Tavi before her, Taylen has an aptitude for fashion that seems to belie her years, and the connection she forms with celebrities three times her age is rare.

Evidently, she's sticking around because of her own motivations and interests.

"I love fashion and I love meeting new people and interviewing them and seeing what they have to say," she told AFP.

And even though her dad says they'll give it all up "in a second" if she decides to pursue a different career, it's clear that for now, Taylen is exactly where she wants to be.

