'I never asked for this.' What Summer Warne’s life looks like a year after Shane Warne’s passing.

When cricketing icon Shane Warne passed away in 2022, he left an untouchable legacy in sport, but he also left behind his three children: Summer, Brooke and Jackson.

It's been more than a year since Shane died of a heart attack on March 4, 2022, and daughter Summer, 21, has recently stepped into the spotlight competing on this year's The Masked Singer.

Last month, she was unmasked as Bad Avocado after a rousing performance of Coldplay's 'Yellow', which was her father's favourite song.

But what else do we know about the Australian cricket heiress, and Simone Callahan's daughter?

Summer Warne's inherited fortune.

According to the Courier Mail, after her dad’s death, Summer inherited a third of Warne’s $20.7 million fortune, which was split between herself and her two siblings, Brooke and Jackson.

Summer is often seen jet-setting around the world, including to destinations like London and Hawaii. On her Instagram, she recently posted a photo of herself at a resort in Las Vegas with the caption: "Dads [sic] favourite place."

In January 2023, she partied it up at the Beyond The Valley festival in Victoria. In July, she holidayed on the Greek Islands with a group of friends, and in August, Summer and her brother Jackson spent time vacationing in Marbella, Spain.

The youngest Warne daughter has a large social media presence, with more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and over 60,000 followers on TikTok.

"But every day, I just think he would just want me to live my life and want me to be happy and live the life that he couldn’t. And so I’m just trying to make little special moments like this... just kind of make the most of it.”

Summer said she's been inspired by the way her father treated everyone equally. “No matter where you come from, no matter what status, how much money you have, who you are, where you went to school, everyone’s equal at the end of the day, and you treat everyone with the same respect and how you would want to be treated.

"It costs nothing to be kind.”

Since being unmasked on The Masked Singer, Summer has plans to pursue the performing arts.

“There are videos of me in ballet classes and dancing, acting, and singing classes,” she said to Mediaweek.

“So, if anyone needs an extra or an actor or a little tomato or beetroot…I’m just so excited to kind of see where this takes me and the new experiences that will come up.”

Feature image: Instagram/@summerwarne.