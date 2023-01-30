'Did you add individual false lashes?' Why everyone's talking about beauty guru Mikayla Nogueira.

Right now, the internet is obsessing over one thing: Mikayla Nogueira's eyelashes.

In case you aren't in the loop, the beauty guru - who has over 14 million followers on TikTok alone - has built a brand based entirely around what she puts on her face.

Nogueira joined the app in March 2020. The inevitable threat of COVID had meant she was stuck at home after she was laid off from her position at Ulta, a beauty department store.

With free time on her hands, she used her boredom to her advantage and began making videos online. Her own brand was built on being brutally honest and incredibly knowledgeable.

In just three short years, Nogueira managed to amass over 14 million followers and almost 1.1 billion likes overall.

But last week, the beauty guru's budding empire threatened to come undone.

In a TikTok video, Nogueira shared her review of the new L'Oréal Telescopic Lift mascara.

While applying the product to one eye, she said, "This literally just changed my life. This looks like false lashes, how, what?"

Then after applying one coat of mascara to both eyes, she told the camera she would be back after adding "a second coat".

After coming back on camera, her lashes looked noticeably longer.

"Look at the length," she said. "I am speechless. I’m not sure anyone is ever going to be able to compete with this mascara."

Instantly, the clip began to draw criticism from fans who were convinced she was wearing fake eyelashes on one eye.

The video has since gone viral, racking up almost 40 million views in five days, 1.2 million likes and 67,000 comments.

The majority of the comments had just one question: Is she wearing fake eyelashes?

"Did you just add individual eyelashes?" asked one user.

"I’m so disappointed to see this," another wrote. "I have no doubts that this mascara is great, I LOVE the original telescopic, but you can clearly the falsies here."

A third added: "I love you so so much, but I reeeeaaally feel like you’re wearing lashes at the end."

A third commented: “Girl did you just add falsies at the end.”

One response garnered the most conversation though and it came from controversial beauty brand owner Jeffree Star. In a viral video, the guru shared he would be bringing back his once formidable makeup product reviews.

"Oh I definitely have been hearing you loud and clear this week," he said to his followers on TikTok. "You've woken up the motherf**king beast and I'll be reviewing makeup again starting next week!"

He added, "A lot of foundations and mascaras and certain things I hear may be fraudulent. So if y'all want an unbiased motherf**king b***h that's been reviewing makeup for 10 years, that has never accepting a f**king coin from one brand to ever say a product is 'amazing' - then stay f**king tuned because the b***h is back."

The clip received over two million likes. In another clip, he shared his own review of the product and said that while it "was cute" and "looked pretty," it wasn't the "greatest" mascara.

Star finished off the video by warning followers not to be "influenced so easy" by content creators and to "be careful".

"A lot of these people are accepting money," he said. "It makes me very uncomfortable. The beauty space has changed immensely and there's only a few top dogs now."

Nogueira has since gone quiet on social media and has shared no new content on either her TikTok, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube channel.

While there's no doubt the beauty guru will be back online eventually to explain herself, her supporters and those watching the drama unfold are eagerly awaiting to see how this will play out.

