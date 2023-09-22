'I'm not that person.' Delta Goodrem made a decision about her personal life, then she met Matthew Copley.

Delta Goodrem is engaged!

Goodrem shared the good news on September 21, posting an Instagram post from her holiday in Malta, where fiancé Matthew Copley decided to pop the question.

The pair met through music — Copley is her guitarist — and have been dating since 2017.

They have kept things very private, owing to a promise Goodrem made with herself.

"I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I'm not somebody who wants to talk about relationships," she told InStyle Australia in 2018.

"I made a [choice] that I'm not even going to comment 'yes' or 'no' … I've said nothing for three or four years — all I've kept saying is 'I'm single and I'll let you know when I'm in a serious relationship.' And I will."

In a 2020 interview with Stellar magazine, Goodrem, 38, explained how her decision was informed by her experience with having her dating life splashed across newspapers and homepages in the past.

"At that time I felt there was a bit too much tabloid gossip in my life and I wasn't driving that. I grew up always willing to give my heart and soul to everybody in public, but I realised that no longer included sharing that side of me and I don't think I have to. I'm not that person and that's not my vibe," she told the publication.

Because of this Goodrem has rarely spoken about Copley to the media, but in February 2023 she gave a few details to The Australian Women's Weekly.

"We really are a team. He's my best friend, he's kind and just a beautiful human being," she said.

To mark the super sweet engagement news, we've looked back at Goodrem's incredible life and career in front of Aussie (and worldwide!) audiences.

Delta Goodrem shoots to fame.

Goodrem began acting in TV advertisements as a child before landing the role of school girl and aspiring singer Nina Tucker on Neighbours as a teen.

She appeared on the show from 2002 to 2005, landing her the Logie for Most Popular New Talent in 2003.

It also served as a great launch for her music career: After 'Born To Try' premiered on the soap the day after Goodrem's 18th birthday, the song quickly reached number one on the ARIA Single Chart, and even reached number three in the UK.

Her success continued with the next single 'Lost Without You' and her debut album Innocent Eyes debuted at number one on the ARIA Album Charts on March 24, 2003.

For 20 years, she's continued to be a main stayer on both our radios and our TVs through her stint as a coach on The Voice Australia, her albums and tours.

Most recently, she took on the lead role in Netflix rom-com Love Is in the Air, which will be released on September 28.

Delta Goodrem's cancer diagnosis.

Just months after Innocent Eyes was released, Goodrem was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in July 2003 at the age of 18.

Speaking to The Australian Women's Weekly, Goodrem shared that she had been experiencing symptoms including a head-to-toe rash, night sweats and fatigue since 2002.

"I was doing sit-ups when I felt something pop in my neck. I reached down and I felt a small lump at the base of my throat," she said.

"It wasn't sore, it wasn't visible, but I could feel it."

In 2020, Goodrem reflected on that time in her life in an interview with WHO Magazine, saying "it was like a bomb had gone off".

"I remember that when I was first told I had cancer, my body went into shock and I shook uncontrollably for the next 24 hours."

She said it was "so weird to see pictures of that time".

"In some ways, the fact that I was so sick was so out there, and yet I kept it really private. No one saw me on the days I was really sick. I was 18 when I was diagnosed and I had a number one album and single in the country."

Delta Goodrem's public relationships.

Goodrem was linked to Blair McDonough back in 2003 following his appearance on Neighbours, but she said it ended after he left her a voicemail meant for someone else.

In 2004, Goodrem was in a nine-month relationship with Australian tennis player Mark Philippoussis - and it quickly became the stuff of Australian tabloid dreams.

Goodrem regularly attended Philippoussis' matches, causing a paparazzi storm each time.

She wrote her 2004 single 'Out of the Blue' about his support during her experience with cancer.

In late 2004, gossip erupted around the end of their relationship as rumours that Philippoussis had cheated with Paris Hilton, which he denied.

Around the same time, Goodrem met Westlife's Brian McFadden when they worked on his song 'Almost Here' together. Soon after, McFadden filed for divorce from his wife, Atomic Kitten's Kerry Katona.

Image: Getty.

At the beginning of the relationship, Goodrem received plenty of bad press, especially in the UK, where many saw her as coming between McFadden and Katona's marriage.

"I'm pretty sure I got voted the most hated woman in Britain one year," she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2013. "I've been voted the most loved and the most hated at different times."

Goodrem and McFadden dated for seven years. They were engaged in 2007 and split in 2011.

From 2011 to 2012, Goodrem reportedly dated Nick Jonas for 10 months.

This became another media storm mostly on account of their eight-year age gap. He was 18, while she was 26 when they first got together.

Since 2017, she has been with Copley and true to her word — they have successfully kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.

The pair first met while on tour back in 2017 and later confirmed they were dating in January 2018.

"He's my guitarist, I met him through music," Goodrem told The Australian Women's Weekly earlier this year.

"It's incredible to be on stage with him because he's so talented. We really are a team. He's my best friend, he's kind and just a beautiful human being.

"But I learnt quite young that I enjoy keeping part of that private. I've always been so understanding that I've lived in the public eye since I was a teenager but also I think it's nice to keep some things to yourself."

Feature image: Instagram/@lizzidayneymorrissey.