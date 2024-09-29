Nicole Kidman’s niece Lucia Hawley is carving her own path in the spotlight.

As Nicole Kidman's niece, there's no denying that Lucia Hawley has some serious star power in the family. But now, she’s making her own mark in Australian media.

At 26, Hawley has already begun turning heads as a red-carpet reporter, but there’s more to her than just having a very famous auntie.

Sure, having a well-known family helps — after all, her mum Antonia Kidman also has a TV career here in Australia — but Hawley's has been working hard to build a name for herself. The Kidman connection might get people’s attention, but it’s Hawley's talent and hustle that will cement her status in the industry.





Lucia Hawley is the niece of Nicole Kidman. Image: Getty What does Lucia Hawley do?

Hawley has already made impressive strides in the media industry, working as a red carpet reporter for Live From E! on 7Bravo. While some may assume her famous family gave her an advantage, Lucia's been vocal about the hard work behind her success.

"I did a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Sydney," Lucia explained in a TikTok video. "Say what you want about Arts, everyone bags it out. But it was one of the best things that I have ever done. It honed my writing skills and really set me up for the work that I do now."

Image: Instagram

She began as a production assistant at McEvoy Media, where she got a taste of what it’s like to work in the trenches. "Being a production assistant is like the lowest of low on the hierarchy of a production, but it is one of the best things you can do. I was creating call sheets, I was working with directors, cameramen," she said.

But Hawley had bigger dreams. After gaining experience, she landed a role at 9Honey, Channel Nine’s digital women’s network, where she started moving toward her goal of becoming a presenter.

"Straight out of university, I was like, 'I want to be working in media, I want to be a presenter.' So I would encourage you, if you want to be in media, just get your foot in the door anywhere," she advised her followers.

Her big break came when she was offered the role of red carpet reporter for Live From E! on 7Bravo, which launched her career to a new level.

"I’m incredibly excited to join 7Bravo and front such a respected and loved brand," she at the time. "Growing up around the entertainment industry, I have watched many Live From E! red carpets over the years and feel so honoured to be able to bring my passion for style, entertainment, and celebrities to the role."

“To be a part of the 7Bravo family and bring Australian audiences interviews with the brightest stars and red carpet coverage in the country is a dream come true.”

Image: Instagram

Is Lucia Hawley close with Nicole Kidman?

Hawley and Kidman share a strong bond, and it’s clear that Kidman has been a big influence on her niece. Over the years, the two have been spotted together at high-profile events, such as the 2018 ARIA Awards, and the AACTA Awards that same year.

More recently, Hawley was seen at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in Hollywood, which was celebrating her aunt's incredible career.





Image: Getty

Of course, being the niece of Nicole Kidman has seen Hawley face some "nepo baby" accusations, with people suggesting her family ties gave her an unfair advantage.





"If that’s the worst thing being said about me, then so be it," she told Woman's Day.

"I would never deny my privilege and I actually, totally hold my hand up and say 'yeah I’m privileged, I come from a really privileged family and I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way because of it.'"

"The only thing I can do is work hard and make an individual name for myself and prove myself."

Image: Getty

Hawley has been very clear about her path to success. In a 2022 interview with The Sunday Telegraph, she addressed the topic head-on: "Having a mum who had been in the industry, through osmosis you gain that perspective and understanding... But I’ve been working towards this [job]."

Hawley also credits her mum Antonia for teaching her how to navigate the media industry with grace. "I think one of the biggest things that has helped in preparing me for this role is just having watched [my mum] and how she has carried herself through everything."

Still, Hawley is been determined to pave her own way. "You don’t get handed things just because of your name," she said. "You’ve got to prove yourself."

Who is Lucia Hawley's boyfriend?

Hawley's career is one thing, but what about her personal life? For the most part, she keeps her relationship with her longtime boyfriend Henry Poole out of the spotlight.

The couple has been dating for over three years, and while they aren’t ones to flaunt their romance on social media, Hawley recently shared a rare snap of the pair enjoying a day out in the Barossa Valley, South Australia.

The couple were dressed casually as they posed in front of a vintage flatbed truck. "Sipping our way through the beautiful Barossa for Penfolds 180," Lucia captioned the post. "Someone’s gotta do it."

But their day out wasn’t just for the two of them. The pair was joined by friends, including celebrity stylist Michael Brown, journalist Kate Waterhouse, and Lisa Wipfli, the wife of radio star Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli.

Despite keeping a relatively low profile, Poole found himself in the headlines after Hawley's viral interview with actor Austin Butler during the Sydney Film Festival.

Hawley was meant to interview the Elvis star about his latest film, The Bikeriders, but the tables turned when Butler began asking her questions instead. Fans quickly noted the "flirty" dynamic between the two, and the clip of their interaction spread like wildfire.

Hawley later addressed the situation in an interview with Daily Mail Australia, sharing her partner's reaction to the viral moment. "Henry wasn’t too fazed," she laughed, brushing off the flirty rumours.

Feature image: Getty.