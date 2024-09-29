Nicole Kidman’s niece Lucia Hawley is carving her own path in the spotlight.

As Nicole Kidman's niece, there's no denying that Lucia Hawley has some serious star power in the family. But now, she’s making her own mark in Australian media.
At 26, Hawley has already begun turning heads as a red-carpet reporter, but there’s more to her than just having a very famous auntie.
Sure, having a well-known family helps — after all, her mum Antonia Kidman also has a TV career here in Australia — but Hawley's has been working hard to build a name for herself. The Kidman connection might get people’s attention, but it’s Hawley's talent and hustle that will cement her status in the industry.