Nicole Kidman’s niece Lucia Hawley is carving her own path in the spotlight.

She began as a production assistant at McEvoy Media, where she got a taste of what it’s like to work in the trenches. "Being a production assistant is like the lowest of low on the hierarchy of a production, but it is one of the best things you can do. I was creating call sheets, I was working with directors, cameramen," she said.

But Hawley had bigger dreams. After gaining experience, she landed a role at 9Honey, Channel Nine’s digital women’s network, where she started moving toward her goal of becoming a presenter.

"Straight out of university, I was like, 'I want to be working in media, I want to be a presenter.' So I would encourage you, if you want to be in media, just get your foot in the door anywhere," she advised her followers.

Her big break came when she was offered the role of red carpet reporter for Live From E! on 7Bravo, which launched her career to a new level.

"I’m incredibly excited to join 7Bravo and front such a respected and loved brand," she at the time. "Growing up around the entertainment industry, I have watched many Live From E! red carpets over the years and feel so honoured to be able to bring my passion for style, entertainment, and celebrities to the role."

“To be a part of the 7Bravo family and bring Australian audiences interviews with the brightest stars and red carpet coverage in the country is a dream come true.”