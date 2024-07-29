Lady Gaga announced her engagement at the Olympics. She didn't mean to.

There could be 100 people at the Paris Olympics, but only one of them can say they're engaged to Lady Gaga.

Yep, Lady Gaga (AKA Stefani Germanotta) is engaged to her partner, Michael Polansky.

But while Gaga is known for her theatrical, show-stopping performances, the announcement of her engagement news was anything but showy. In fact, it seems that she didn't even intend to share the news publicly.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Gaga let the news slip while chatting to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"My fiancé, Michael," she can be heard saying in the video, as she introduces Polansky to Attal at a swimming event. The video, which was posted to Attal's TikTok account, has quickly racked up nearly 400k views.

According to People, the couple quarantined at Gaga's house together through the early months of COVID-19, which brought them closer together. The couple was still going strong in early 2021, and Polansky was by Gaga's side when she attended President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky in 2020. Image: Instagram/@ladygaga Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky in 2020. Image: Instagram/@ladygaga Later that year, Gaga told The Hollywood Reporter, "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life". For context, Gaga's dogs, Koji and Gustav, had just been returned to her after being stolen when her dog walker was attacked.

Polansky attended the 2022 BAFTAs with Gaga, prompting host Rebel Wilson to ask if he was "Lady Gaga's plus one".

Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple were "serious and ... very much in love".

And from there, it seems to have been smooth sailing for the low-key couple. They've made a few public appearances together over the years, and are occasionally seen out and about, like when they were spotted celebrating Gaga's 38th birthday together in March.

One source told People that the couple looked "very happy together" and that "she was smiling and laughing all night".

This is Gaga's third engagement. In February 2015, she got engaged to her then-longtime boyfriend, Friday Night Lights actor Taylor Kinney. The couple got together in 2011, but ended things in 2016, a year after their engagement.

She was later engaged to Christian Carino, but the couple called off their engagement in 2019 after two years together.

Feature Image: TikTok/gabriel_attal.