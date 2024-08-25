What's going on with Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy?

Following his divorce from Jennifer López, Ben Affleck has been spotted spending time with Kick Kennedy — and the rumours are positively SWIRLING.

According to the invaluable source that is Page Six, 36-year-old Kennedy and 52-year-old Affleck have reportedly been spotted together at several hotspots, including the Polo Lounge at Beverly Hills Hotel.

In case you've missed everything, JLo, 55, recently filed for divorce from Affleck following months of speculation.

Suspicions were first raised that all was not well between the couple after they had hardly been seen together since they promoted Lopez's visual album for This Is Me... Now last February, which was funded by the 'Get Loud' singer and co-written by Affleck.

Then Lopez cancelled her US tour of her current album, citing that she had decided to take "time off to be with her children, family and close friends". Then, after two years of marriage, Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary.

Since then, the rumours have gone into overdrive, with reports Affleck has been seen 'hanging out' with Kennedy the day after his divorce announcement.

So, who is Kick Kennedy and how did the pair meet? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy?

Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy was born on April 13, 1988 and is the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his first wife, Emily Black. She is part of the renowned Kennedy family, known for its significant impact on American politics and culture.

Named after her great-aunt Kathleen Agnes Cavendish, who tragically died in a plane crash at the age of 28, Kick has carved her own path in the entertainment industry, distancing herself from the political legacy of her family.

Her father, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is a prominent environmental attorney and activist, and her uncle was President John F. Kennedy.

NBD.

Despite this heavy legacy, Kick has focused on establishing her identity outside of politics. She has pursued a career in acting, appearing in various television shows, including Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Newsroom, as well as making a guest appearance on Gossip Girl as herself.

Kick's stepmother, who married her father in 2014, is actress Cheryl Hines, who is also known for starring in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Speaking in an interview about pursing a career in acting, she said, "Hopefully, one day people will come see me for something that doesn't have to do with my last name."

The actress, who currently has 19.2k followers on Instagram, regularly posts pictures of her family, sports and animals (lots and lotsss of animals).

Notably, her brother Conor dated Taylor Swift in 2012.

Who was Kick Kennedy's boyfriend and how did he die?

Kick Kennedy's personal life has garnered media attention, particularly following the unexpected death of her boyfriend, billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon. Their relationship, which lasted about four months, ended in tragedy, leaving Kick heartbroken and devastated.

Kennedy's modelling manager Christine Schott said in a statement to People Magazine, "She is heartbroken, shocked, she didn’t see this coming. She is devastated and will not be making comment."

Mellon, aged 54, passed away while attending a rehabilitation centre in Cancún, Mexico in 2018. His death was confirmed by family members, who stated that he had been struggling with opioid addiction for years.

Since then, she has kept her romantic life relatively private, although recent rumours have linked her to actor Ben Affleck.

How did Kick Kennedy and Ben Affleck meet?

The two have been spotted together multiple times, sparking rumours about thier relationship. However, the nature of their relationship remains unclear, with various sources have indicating they may be discussing potential collaboration on a film project.

Either way, Affleck's connection with Kick Kennedy has sparked a whole lot of curiosity.

Both Kick and Affleck have declined to comment on the rumours.

