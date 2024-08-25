What's going on with Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy?

Following his divorce from Jennifer López, Ben Affleck has been spotted spending time with Kick Kennedy — and the rumours are positively SWIRLING.

According to the invaluable source that is Page Six, 36-year-old Kennedy and 52-year-old Affleck have reportedly been spotted together at several hotspots, including the Polo Lounge at Beverly Hills Hotel.

In case you've missed everything, JLo, 55, recently filed for divorce from Affleck following months of speculation.

Suspicions were first raised that all was not well between the couple after they had hardly been seen together since they promoted Lopez's visual album for This Is Me... Now last February, which was funded by the 'Get Loud' singer and co-written by Affleck.

Then Lopez cancelled her US tour of her current album, citing that she had decided to take "time off to be with her children, family and close friends". Then, after two years of marriage, Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary.

Since then, the rumours have gone into overdrive, with reports Affleck has been seen 'hanging out' with Kennedy the day after his divorce announcement.