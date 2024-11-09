The Aussie sex worker women are obsessed with.

"You guys," grins the mischievous face of a tousle-haired blonde woman from a video at the top of my For You Page on TikTok. "Last night was... interesting."

By now I've come to learn that those words do not disappoint, not from this creator.

This time, her gossip is about two clients — brothers, she thinks — who booked her for sex over two hours the previous night. They were hot, she had a great time, but — plot twist — there was tension between the brothers, and when she got up to have a shower, she heard them get into an argument.

I'm deeply invested now — as are the thousands of comments rolling in.

Queensland woman Kayla Jade — who goes by the user name @blueeyedkaylajade and describes herself as a 'full service sex-worker' exploded onto the platform about six months ago when she started filming confessional videos spilling the tea on her various escapades: everything from what goes down with her clients in and out of the bedroom, the weirdest sex requests she's ever received, and how much money she made on a given job, with bonus ASMR money-counting.

"It's kind of wild how much traction my videos are getting," she explains over the phone when I ask how she feels about all the attention. "It's just been really natural for me to talk about the work I'm doing, but it's been so lovely to get this kind of cult following — like, I've found my girls, it's like FaceTiming a friend!"

The 29-year-old says she began doing adult content online for the past three years, but only transitioned into full-service sex work over the past 12 months.

"I worked really hard for the last couple years, and now [my online stuff] is at a point where it just, sort of resells itself," she says. "So I was kind of like, what else could I do with my time to get more savings in the bank? If you know you're so good at something, you may as well really focus on it and squeeze every last bit out of it that you can — so that's what I'm doing."

The TikTok side of things, though, has opened up pathways Kayla never expected.

"I'm used to having men watch my content on other platforms," she says, "and on TikTok, my audience is 99 percent female, a lot of them are mums — maybe women who didn't get to have that wild of a time in their twenties and enjoy living vicariously through me."

And some of her followers aren't simply content to watch, either.

Watch: What happens when a sex worker gets their period? Post continues after video.

"Now that my TikTok's blowing up, I've had a lot of couples book me, and now women starting to book me and explore their bodies more," she reveals.

"I really enjoy that side of it. I definitely align more with females, and I enjoy working with females more. So I think it's actually changing my trajectory for what I plan to do in the future as well. This past six months has really been such a surprise gift in so many ways."

Image: Instagram/@kaylajadeeast_

It's hard to put a finger on precisely what it is that makes Kayla's videos so addictive. On one hand, it's easy to see why the creator is catnip for the algorithm: compelling sex content, glass skin, (watching her do makeup is hypnotising) and her use of hilarious phrases like "clam jam" and "pound town" make her an instant hit.

But when she says creating TikTok videos is "like FaceTiming a friend," Kayla hits the nail on the head. She has an uncanny ability to make her followers feel as though they're in on the secret with her.

"I talk about heaps of issues that are important to me," she says, "like women's health and de-stigmatising sex work. And for the most part, people are really supportive, although sometimes I do get awful comments from some men, probably because they're so insecure with themselves that they don't like a woman doing really well for herself."

For her part though, Kayla just blocks out the noise. She's got a job to do — one that recently paid her $40,000 and a free trip to Japan for five days spent with a client.

"I just brush it off," she says of the negative comments.

"No one who is truly happy sits behind a keyboard throwing insults at people."

Feature Image: Instagram/@kaylajadeeast_