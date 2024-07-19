Donald Trump's latest campaign weapon? His 17-year-old granddaughter.

When it comes to Donald Trump, there's little that remains unknown. His 2016 presidential campaign featured frequent appearances from his children (Donald, Eric, Tiffany, Ivanka and Barron) and his turbulent personal life, and recent felony conviction, have been widely publicised.

Recently, however, his presidential campaign took a different turn as he showcased his eldest granddaughter, Kai Madison Trump, 17, on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Kai is Donald Trump's eldest grandchild. Image: Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer.

Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., took the stage to share her perspective on what it's like to have the former president and business mogul as a grandfather.

"I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see," she said.

"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honour roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his. But then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I will have to call him back later," she told the audience.

Referring to the criminal cases filed against Trump, Kai said, "Even when he's going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I'm doing."

"A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he’s still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you. The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is," she said.

"He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country and he will fight every single day to make America great again," she said.

After Kai concluded her speech, Trump was seen beaming with pride.

There's no denying that her testimony is designed to portray a softer side of the Republican leader. Of course, this is usually the job of the first lady but with Melania mostly MIA, it seems the buck has stopped with his grandkids.

So who is this young woman? Here's everything you need to know about Kai's background before she was put on a national stage.

Who is Kai Trump?

Kai is the eldest of Trump's 10 grandchildren and the oldest among Trump Jr.'s five children.

The 17-year-old frequently shares photos of herself playing golf on Instagram and YouTube, and just like her father, uses her platform to show support for her grandfather's candidacy.

Her love of golf stems from her grandfather. Image: Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer.

In fact, Kai's love of golf stems from Trump, and the two play together often. In her speech, the teenager joked, saying that he "tries to get into my head" when they're playing on opposite teams.

"But he's always surprised when I don't let him. I remind him, I'm a Trump too."

She doesn't just play golf for leisure — Kai is actually a competitive golfer. She clinched a ladies' club championship at Trump's golf course back in March.

She's the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. Image: Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer.

This isn't the first time she's been in the spotlight. During Trump's administration, she frequently attended events such as his inauguration and the White House Easter Egg Roll.

She also addressed the recent assassination attempt on her grandfather during his rally in Pennsylvania.

"I was shocked when I heard that he had been shot and I just wanted to know if he was ok, it was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person."

However, she also touched on the pressure she sometimes feels from her grandpa during her on stage speech.

"He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I will catch him."

Who are Kai Trump's parents?

Kai, born on May 12, 2007, is the eldest child of Trump Jr. and former model Vanessa Kay Trump.

The couple married in 2005 and had five children together, before ending their marriage in 2018 after 13 years.

Her mother is former model Vanessa Kay Trump. Image: Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer.

Trump Jr. wasted no time moving on from the relationship, quickly entering into a new romance with Fox News presenter Kimberly Guilfoyle.

He proposed to Kimberly in 2020.

Kai has four siblings: Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia. They were all born and raised in New York but later moved to Jupiter, Florida.

Her name, Kai, is derived from her great-grandfather on her mother's side.

Does Kai Trump have plans to go to college?

Kai has plans to attend college, writing in her recruitment profile that she hopes to continue her athletic career at the college level after graduating in 2026.

Already showing promise, Kai was appointed captain of the Benjamin School's varsity team in just her second year.

“I am involved in three clubs at my school and push myself to achieve my academic and athletic goals,” she wrote. “Golf has always been a massive part of my life and is my biggest passion. I always aspire to be a leader and a positive figure on and off the golf course.”

Feature Image: Getty.