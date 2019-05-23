I hear Constance Hall before I see her.

There’s a flurry of activity in the grungy Surry Hills dance studio I’m waiting in, and then Constance appears in front of me.

About ten inches from my face.

“I know you, right? We’ve met before?” she asks.

We hadn’t met before. But I definitely felt like I knew Constance.

Like a lot of women in Australia, I had watched Constance’s meteoric rise from small time blogger to one of the most hated women in Australia.

I knew about the frantic, sweaty three-minute sex she had with her ex-husband. I knew what her stomach looked like in those first few weeks after childbirth. I had seen her sitting on the toilet, undies around her ankles, typing away at her phone.

I knew Constance but I didn’t know if I liked Constance.

Watch: Constance Hall speaks to Mia Freedman on No Filter.

If you mention Constance Hall’s name to another woman, you’ll get one of two responses – “I love her” or “Eugh, I hate that woman”. The women who fit into the first category can tell you exactly why they love Constance. They’ll point you towards a blog post she wrote that made them stop feeling guilty about the piles of dirty dishes in the kitchen sink. They’ll say she helped them learn to love their own post-baby saggy boobs. They might pull up their t-shirt, grab the elastic waist of their long, flowing skirt and say “I’m wearing a Mum Tum”.

The women who fall into the second category find it a little harder to pinpoint exactly what they hate about this woman they’ve never met before.

The words ‘loud’, ‘smelly’, ‘unclean’ and ‘bogan’ come up a lot.

These types of insults aren’t new to Constance, she’s been hearing them for years now. Every time she posts on social media or when one of the biggest women’s news sites in the country reports on her, the comments section is instantly flooded with vitriol-laden messages.

"Con’s got a way with everyone she meets. She just cuts through all the bullshit with a scalpel and goes straight into your heart.

"She just goes deep really quickly."

When a heavily-pregnant Constance married Denim, many believed she had finally got her happy ending.

That's why a lot of people found it jarring when Con started posting about the reality of married life just a few short months later. Denim was already pissing her off and she needed to vent to her 'queens' about it.

"Who wrote the f*cking rule book that you can only share good things on social media?" she asks me.

"We all have this feeling that our relationship is f*cked and doomed and that’s because we’re putting such high expectations on ourselves. And if more people are honest, and said this is what I’m going through, it wouldn’t make us feel so alone in our relationships

"I feel alone in my second marriage and that was meant to be my big love story. It was my big love story, I met the man of my dreams. Two years later, I am so f*cking lonely when I’m at home with him."

***

While Constance feels lonely in her marriage, she never really gets to be alone. Even her quietest moments are punctuated with attacks from her trolls.

When 'parent sex' went viral, millions of people celebrated Con's frankness. Others made it their mission to destroy her. They flooded the comment sections, spreading lies about Constance. They started Constance hate groups on Facebook. They even printed off posters and plastered them around her hometown.

The more success she enjoyed, the more determined her detractors became.

The majority of Constance's biggest trolls have two things in common - they're women and they're really bloody angry.

Over the years, Con has become an expert at spotting the difference between a male and a female troll.

During her time on Dancing With The Stars, she was closely followed by a troll named 'Alfredo'. Alfredo claimed to be a man, but Constance believed this was a carefully-constructed ruse.

“This guy knows everything about me. Most guys aren’t that invested in me. One guy messaged me yesterday and he said ‘you need to close your legs and read a book’. He will never message me again," she explains.

"Whereas women become very personal. All of my real haters, the ones that started the groups, the ones that have taken it to the next level, they’ve printed things out and stuck them up on the street, they want to find my family, they want to find exes of mine, that sort of obsessive behaviour I found only comes from women.

"The only thing I can put it down to is that they’re so f*cking hurt, they’re living such shit lives, they’ve been put down so much by the people who were supposed to love them, that they have to spit vitriol."

For Denim, the comments about his new wife are just background noise. He doesn't even read them anymore.

"It’s just cut, copy, paste. The same stuff. The hair, you’re feral, the smell," he says.

Annaliese has learnt to turn away from them. To pretend it isn't happening.

“I don’t read the comments. It’s just too painful," she says. “There’s no point engaging. You’re just giving them oxygen and they love it. It makes me feel stressed and upset, so why give them oxygen?"

Stella can't help but read the comments about her little sister, even though they leave her with a sense of heaviness.

"I used to defend her all the time but it just made my heart really heavy and it just made me feel really sad, and made me only really see all the negative," she said.

"I do read almost every single comment and part of me goes to type something and then I just think what’s the point?"

***

It seems unlikely the people who throw hate at Constance Hall really hate her.

After all, they've never met the Constance I've gotten to know over the past couple of weeks.

The Constance who is warm yet frank. The woman who is just trying to create a better life for her tribe.

The Constance who's not afraid to call bullshit on anyone. Especially herself.

It's more likely they hate what she represents.

“Sometimes you go to a party and you see a girl in her element and she’s being loud and she’s being fabulous, and you just don’t like her," Constance tells me.

"I think that’s inbuilt in us. I think it’s a jealousy threatening thing and I really do think people are threatened by me because I like who I am, and I’m confident, and other people are telling me I’m great."

Constance has created her own success story even though she's been told every step along the way that she doesn't deserve it.

She's not thin enough, pretty enough, clean enough, educated enough. She doesn't play by the rules and when she's told to shut up, her voice only grows louder.

“I’m the underdog. I don’t have a degree. I don’t have an amazing job or anything like that, or a job on the TV, so people thought 'She’s the underdog, we’ll bring her up'.

"But when you’re the underdog, you’re allowed to be brought up, but you’re not allowed to step any further than they bring you."

Constance's success plays on a fear inside of all of us - that some women will not be held down. They might feel self doubt, some days they might just want to crawl back under the doona and hide, but they push through.

And the very thought of an unstoppable woman is terrifying to us.

