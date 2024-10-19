When Bonnie Blue earned $5,000 after one week as a Cam Girl, the next port of call was OnlyFans.

"Within my first month, I made over $10,000 just from videos online," she told Mamamia.

"I was like, 'Wow, okay, maybe there's enough people that either find me attractive or find me interesting enough to watch."

Watch: OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Post continues after video.

At first, the gig was Bonnie's "little secret" that paid her bills. But things "went from zero to 100 very quickly", when Bonnie made headlines after sleeping with 150 people in two weeks at Gold Coast Schoolies.

"I was living at the Hilton, and the Schoolies majority stay there," the OF star explained. "So I thought, I am gonna hand out some business cards to introduce myself."

This, coupled with a call-out on social media, led to an influx of messages from 18-year-old boys, saying: "Hey, can I sleep with you? Can we film it?"

Until this point, 25-year-old Bonnie had only worked with other content creators, and it was "unheard of" to work with people outside of the industry.

"Usually people fake someone being 18 years old, or pretend the guy's nervous," Bonnie explained of OnlyFans. "So when these people started to message, I was thinking, why don't I make my content more relatable, more organic — you know, less edited?

"I was aware a lot of my subscribers and followers were the younger generation. And I was thinking, if they're watching my content with a professional porn star, they're not going to be able to relate to that. So I was like, why don't I do it? What have I got to lose?"

It was new territory for Bonnie, who claimed she was "more nervous than them" at the beginning.

"When you work with other content creators, you know what to expect. They know the rules and how to work with another person. Whereas with these 18-year-olds, they've got no idea, and I've got no idea what to expect."

The first day of Schoolies, Bonnie filmed just one video. She loved it so much that she wanted to book five people for the following day. Soon, there was a line of guys waiting for hours to meet the OnlyFans star.

Australian Schoolies turned out to be just the beginning for Bonnie. She went on to have 122 encounters during Spring Break in the United States, followed by 158 encounters during 'Freshers' week in the UK. Each encounter was different.

Bonnie Blue at a UK university. Image: Instagram/bonnie_blue_xox.

"An 18-year-old could be quite confident, and then the other 18-year-old could be a virgin, very nervous, and only last 10 seconds," she said. "Some of them come in and they're trying to dominate me and be overly confident and trying to whip out new tricks, and then the other ones don't really know what to expect or what to say."

Her largest encounter, with 23 guys, was also one of her scariest, she told Mamamia.

Not all of the men in the group knew each other, and while some of them stayed the night, others went home. "After they left, the apartment was, as you can imagine, an absolute mess," Bonnie recalled. "There were condoms, rubbish, liquids, fluids, just about everywhere. And I noticed one of my phones had gone missing, and a few other random bits of my underwear."

After tearing the place apart, Bonnie realised her belongings had been stolen.

Earlier on in the night, one of the guys had joked about robbing Bonnie's place, but the group had dismissed it as a joke. Until she heard a knock on her front door, and a group who had left barged in, ready to take more.

"Luckily, because I had the other group of guys still there, they changed their minds and left. But at this point they had already taken a phone and underwear and other little bits."

A similarly scary encounter occurred with a group of four men.

"They wanted to come into the bedroom to see me one at a time, which is fine," she explained. But no sooner had Bonnie entered the room with the first man than the other three turned aggressive, banging on the door.

"After that, the three of them decided to come in together, and were trying to refuse to wear condoms," Bonnie said. "They were trying to be really dominant and getting aggressive towards me, and were frustrated at me asking them to wear a condom. They said, 'You're the s*ut that sleeps with all these people, why are you trying to get us to wear a condom?'"

When Bonnie asked the group to leave, they refused, saying "you're going to give us the treatment".

"It was an uncomfortable situation and intimidating. Even though they're young, it's still four guys," Bonnie said.

"There's no background checks," Bonnie told us. Image: Instagram/bonnie_blue_xox.

As well as always wearing a condom for protection, Bonnie has now hired security. But that is the extent of her screening process.

"There's no background checks. I'll share my location, and they'll just queue up for hours on end to see me. So as soon as one goes out, the next one comes in. I don't even know the name until they are filling in the consent form."

It's a somewhat terrifying prospect, and not one lost on her family and friends.

"They definitely do worry," she said of her loved ones. "But my mum said recently, 'You could be walking home from work; you could be on your way to school; you could be getting the wrong taxi. It's dangerous everywhere.'"

Bonnie added: "People come and see me because they like me or they appreciate me. Yes, I'm sharing my location online. Yes, I'm sort of offering sex out for free, but people are very respectful. People are very grateful to see me. I probably get more abuse just walking down the street."

Indeed, Bonnie is no stranger to verbal abuse. After news of her Schoolies endeavours made headlines, the OnlyFans star received a wave of online backlash. But while she's aware of the discourse, Bonnie is quick to disagree with it.

"People that think sex workers have no brains and they've got daddy issues and they've got no family, or some sort of trauma that's happened to them as a kid, and it's not the case," she told us. "You can do this job because you enjoy it, because it's a million dollar business.

"I don't have daddy issues. My family is beyond supportive. But people think just because they shame sex, or they think sex shouldn't be spoken about the way I speak about it, that I must have an issue."

Bonnie argues that what she is doing is "causing no harm".

"People will happily go to the bar and have drinks that are damaging for your body. Me having safe, protected sex isn't. But they'll shame me for doing something I enjoy, and it's causing no harm. It's actually the opposite — it's purely focused on pleasure," she said.

"I have people try to force religion on me. And it's like, I'm not forcing these 18-year-old students on you, so stop trying to force religion on me. I'm fine, and people just don't understand that."

While she tries to avoid "the hate," Bonnie maintains that the discourse is a reflection on the commenters, rather than herself. "If anything, I feel sad for them. I'm like, I just know you go to work unhappy, and you go home unhappy. I'm just happy, and I'm sorry that bothers you.

"My hobby is 18-year-olds, go and find yours."

As for the future of her career, the 25-year-old said she's committed to OnlyFans for at least the next five years — and perhaps long after.

"At the moment, I can't see anything wrong with it. I'm absolutely living my life," Bonnie told us. "The good thing with content nowadays is they've got MILF content and you've got older content — it's not as restricted as before. There's a lot more fetish content suitable for older people as well. So no plans to retire just yet."

Feature Image: Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox