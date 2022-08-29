'Australia's Kim Kardashian.' Everything you need to know about Anna Paul.

If you're a TikTok user, you've almost certainly heard of Anna Paul.

With over 8.2 million followers across several platforms, she has become the 2022 equivalent of a household name.

Maybe she's not acting in movies, or centre stage at award shows, but in just a few short years Paul has been able to harness a fiercely loyal audience who don't seem to be going anywhere, anytime soon.

However, on Sunday, there was a snag in her seemingly impeccable reputation.

Here's everything you need to know about Anna Paul and her life.

Who is Anna Paul?

Growing up, Paul revealed online that she didn't come from money, and lived in abject poverty until she reached 18 years old.

In one video, the 23-year-old explained her family once owned a van filled with milk crates they used as seats and lived off $30 a week.

"We grew up not having a lot of money," she explained to Studio 10 in 2021. "But our family life was always so amazing so it didn't matter that much. We couldn't do a lot of stuff because we didn't have the money."

Anna Paul and her mother. Image: TikTok @anna..paul.

Paul was an early adopter of TikTok and carved out a niche on that platform by "vlogging" (video blogging) her day, every single day.

Her content ranges from showing what luxurious holiday she is on, to the fan packages she receives and the people she chooses to spend her time with (which isn't many, FYI).

She's not just a social media influencer though. She's also a sex worker.

The Turkish, German and Bulgarian 23-year-old was raised in Australia and is one of the most popular OnlyFans creators in the world. Globally, she is in the top 0.2 per cent of earners on the platform.

In March she told fans, "I am one of the top OnlyFans creators in Australia. That’s what I do, I love it and it’s my favourite job in the world."

According to reports, she's worth at least $6 million.

On Sunday, Paul released a statement via her Instagram story where she apologised for the cancelled event.

"Due to safety, the West Australia Police had to shut down the Perth Meet and Greet early. It became a huge safety hazard," she wrote. "Thank you for being amazing. Thank you so so much. I am so so so sorry. We tried our very best to work with the police but it got too much.

"Your safety is always our #1 concern always. Safety is #1 always. I love you."

Fans have taken to social media to lay the blame entirely on the Stax brand.

"We probably have scared her off," user nottahliadaniele2 said in a viral clip posted to TikTok. "Anna wouldn't be happy about this at all. She's the nicest person you will ever meet... She seems like such a sweet person."

