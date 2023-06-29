Alix Earle has had a swift rise to fame.

The social media influencer, who boasts more than 8.2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram combined, has been on our radars ever since her first viral video in 2022.

We have watched her travel the globe, listened to her talk about her (extremely privileged but nonetheless fascinating) life, and sat by while she filled us in on the juicy details of her breakup with former Yankees baseball player Tyler Wade.

For the past 18 months, it's like we have been part of a very long and elaborate FaceTime call.

So when she began hinting there was a new romance in her life, we were interested. Deeply interested.

It didn't take long for people to realise the guy in question was NFL player Braxton Berrios.

Interestingly, rumours began circulating back in May that the pair were dating (after they reportedly kissed in February), which makes their relationship timeline... complicated. Especially when you throw his ex, reality TV star Sophia Culpo, into the mix.

If you're confused, don't worry. We'll get you up to speed.

Here are all your questions, answered.

Are Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios dating?

The pair were first spotted together back in May at a restaurant in Miami. Since then, Alix has continued sharing her life through videos. More and more, fans have been watching her get ready for dates and sharing clips of a male hand on her back.

On June 25, fans watched her dance with Braxton at a music festival.

Her most recent video involves her cooking dinner for date night. But while footage has leaked of the pair together, Alix has refused to confirm or deny their apparent relationship.

"We're not even 'dating,'" she replied to a comment on one of her recent videos, "But just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha."

Why and when did Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios break up?

This is where things get a little... messy.

The reality TV star and football player dated for two years before they announced their split in March.

According to Sophia, Braxton cheated on her. Fans believe the woman he cheated with was none other than Alix back in February (yep – three months before they aroused suspicion that they were together).

What has Sophia Culpo said?

Sophia elaborated on her breakup in an Instagram Q&A in April, sharing that the relationship "didn't end well or honestly".

"A lot of trust was broken," she said. "But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love & support so so much."

The influencer also revealed she had moved back to California and out of the New Jersey house she and Braxton once shared.

The pair dated for two years. Image: Instagram @sophiaculpo

"I'm really grateful that I'm even able to pick myself up and move myself to a new place of my own," she said. "I don't wish what I went through on anybody. I really, really don't. I'm trying my best to just take the high road here."

Sophia then appeared to make a statement regarding the rumours of Alix and Braxton, after the pair were seen together on holiday.

"Give it a few," she captioned a since-deleted TikTok. "But call me when the lovebombing ends. I gotchu #girltok #narcredflag."

The reality star later revealed in another TikTok vid (that has also since been deleted) that she broke up with Braxton after learning he had been "making out with another girl".

"We broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl," she wrote.

The weekend she's referring to just happens to be the same one during which DeuxMoi reported Alix had been seen making out with a football player.

However, Sophia backed down in an Instagram post on June 26, saying that any comment she made was not "that deep".

"I'm sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn't that deep," the 26-year-old said in the June 26 post. "It really wasn't that deep. I'm literally getting texts from my friends like, 'I'm thinking of you, are you doing okay?' I'm good. I'm good. The internet is wild, but we're good."

So what has Braxton Berrios said?

According to the football player, there was no cheating because he and Sophia broke up in January.

A day after she told fans they had their "panties in a wad", Braxton shared his own version of events, explaining that he was in a "good" and "healthy" relationship for two years but they "just weren't working out".

"When we split back in January, that's why. It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter."

We'll take your word for it!

