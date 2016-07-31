Oh dear. Nikki Gogan may have given away the winner of The Bachelor.

Uhhh, we don’t know whether to be curious or downright disappointed by this news.

In an interview with Access All Areas current contestant on The Bachelor, Nikki Gogan, may have accidentally revealed who ended up with Richie.

When asked about her first meeting with Richie, Nikki seemed to hint that the relationship is ongoing.

“When I first met him I was in his eyes immediately,” she said. “And that’s something that continues…continued, continued.”

Sorry, what?

Richie and Nikki's first date.

*Continued*

Note her use of tenses.

Now, we may just be reading into this a tad too much but little things like this don't usually get out so easily.

That wasn't the whole interview, either.

The real estate agent from Perth, also Richie's hometown, went on to reflect on their first kiss.

"The first one was so good, I had to go back for more," she said.

"It was a very spur of the moment thing. Richie and I just clicked and really hit it off.

"I didn't want to waste any time with him. I was very aware that there were 18 gorgeous girls back at the mansion at that point. I did the maths and thought, 'Right, my next individual date isn't going to come around quickly."

Good point, Nikki.

But, we're not happy.

It was evident from the first episode that she had captured Richie's heart but WE DON'T WANT TO KNOW NOW.

We want to watch the highs and lows, the loves and the awkward I'm-not-into-you moments. We want all of that.

Nikki was the first woman to receive from Richie and their first date looked to be quite successful (if you get what we mean).

We're just hoping there are no more spoilers.