The cult beauty brand nailing luxury and the 5 products you need to try immediately.

Your favourite luxury French makeup brand is dropping its latest new launches in MECCA Australia… and we've got all the juicy details. Yes! We're talking about the iconic BY TERRY.

In case you've been snoozin', BY TERRY is a cult beauty brand created over 25 years ago by former YSL Makeup Creative Director, Terry de Gunzburg. (Gunzburg literally developed the iconic Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Radiant Highlighter — so, you could say she knows a thing or two about creating iconic products!).

Known for its luxurious formulations and innovative products (ahem… see their brand new launches below), BY TERRY has remained a crowd-favourite makeup brand among beauty aficionados and professionals alike.

And for good reason — it's one of the OG tried-and-true brands that just gets it, delivering beauty that performs.

Keen to find out more about all the shiny new launches about to hit the shelves? We've got you covered.

Below, you'll find absolutely everything you need to know about the luxe makeup brand's latest innovations, launching at MECCA exclusively in October 2024.

What is BY TERRY?

The renowned makeup artist and beauty innovator, Terry de Gunzburg, wanted to create a range of high-quality, skincare-infused makeup products that combine cutting-edge technology with luxurious ingredients — and that's exactly what she did. Every product she has created aims to deliver flawless finishes with dewy skin, using the highest quality ingredients that actually benefit the skin.

With a philosophy that focuses on creating makeup that not only enhances appearance but also cares for the skin, BY TERRY is one of the original pioneering skincare and makeup hybrid brands on the market, long before the insane social media hype.

With a focus on healthy, beautifully hydrated and plumped-up skin as the key to effortless beauty looks, Terry's innovative approach has led her to create some of the biggest cult products.

From the unique 8-Hyaluronic Acids setting powders (a powder so hydrating you could literally wear it to bed!) to the iconic and luxurious Baume de Rose lip balm and the best-selling CC Serum, Terry has perfected the art of creating unique products packed with the goodness of skin-improving ingredients.

These days, the brand is available in 45 countries (which is… huge), including France, the United Kingdom, the USA… and of course, Australia!

Where can you buy BY TERRY in Australia?

In Australia, BY TERRY products are exclusive to MECCA.

As mentioned, the luxury brand will be dropping some three exclusive new launches in October 2024, and you can snap them up on the shelves in-store (if you're an IRL beauty girlies), or shop the whole range on MECCA's website.

What BY TERRY products are stocked at MECCA?

MECCA carries an extensive selection of BY TERRY products. Here is a (hefty) list of all the products you're able to shop at MECCA Australia and New Zealand:

Told you it was a biggie!

What BY TERRY products should I try first?

Below, you'll find five of the most popular BY TERRY products you need to try immediately.

The iconic Ombre Blackstar formula (one of MECCA's best-selling stick eyeshadows, btw) is now available in a matte version — and just try holding us back.

Described as a three-in-one cream eyeliner, illuminator and eyeshadow, it offers intense colour payoff (it's formulated with Tahitian black pearl extract) and long-lasting wear — everything you need from an eyeshadow stick!

Ultra-creamy, versatile and easy to use, it glides on like a dream and sets to a budge-proof finish (lasting up to 12 hours).

It comes in six new matte shades (along with the six existing metallic shades) and is easily buildable and blendable (and oh so comfortable to wear!), for whatever kind of eye look you want.

Infused with BY TERRY's exclusive complex of eight types of hyaluronic acid — featured across the entire hyaluronic range — to hydrate and plump the skin, anti-inflammatory Magnolia Flower Complex and energising, de-puffing caffeine, this new concealer combines the best of skincare and makeup benefits in one fancy little tube.

Offering medium to full coverage with a natural, radiant finish, this formula is long-wearing and lasts up to 24 hours. Meaning? No creasing or buggering off at 1pm.

The formula also contains light-reflecting pigments to brighten the under-eye area and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. With a serum-like texture, it blends seamlessly into the skin while providing lasting coverage and hydration for immediately more radiant and rested eyes. Did someone say concealer of dreams?!

If you're looking for that "your skin but better" kind of coverage (aren't we all?), this little guy is right up your alley.

Offering both colour correction and skin-enhancing benefits, this innovative formula includes a blend of skincare ingredients (how very BY TERRY) like Japanese rose extract to help refresh the complexion and boost radiance.

What's more, it also includes nourishing goodies like the skin-booster complex — aloe vera, phytosqualane, and shea butter — to soothe and hydrate the skin. Niacinamide further elevates the formula by brightening, refining texture, and visibly evening out skin tone for a smooth, radiant finish.

Available in 24 shades, this two-in-one skincare and makeup hybrid is blendable, buildable and just melts into the skin for a flawless, natural and glowing complexion.

Tired eyes? This one's for you.

Boasting an impressive eight types of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin B5 and caffeine to instantly rehydrate and plump, these hydrating hydrogel eye patches are just the ticket for an intensive dose of moisture to the eye area.

Targeting the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, they have a unique cooling gel texture for an instant soothing effect, rejuvenating and brightening the eye area for a visibly firmer and smoother look.

Used as a quick 20-minute treatment or overnight, the pack comes in two sizes: two hydrogel patches in a pouch or a box of five patches (to have you sorted for a month!).

And yes, they're fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin.

There's a reason the Tea to Tan Face & Body always sells out online, you guys. It's bloody good.

A revamp of its original formula and packaging, this innovative self-tanning mist is the secret to nabbing a natural-looking glow on the face and body. Fusing the best of skincare (it contains black and red tea extracts and antioxidant properties) and bronzing, this leaves your skin hydrated and soft, with a natural sun-kissed glow.

With a unique water-based formulation, the lightweight gel texture absorbs like a dream (because there's nothing worse than that gross, sticky feeling), providing an instant bronzing effect that develops into a lasting tan.

The streak-free formula fades evenly over time and allows for buildable and customisable colour intensity (depending on your individual skin type and goals) while nourishing and protecting the skin. The unique DHA-free formula then enables you to wash off the natural sun-kissed glow with water whenever you want to reset your look. 11/10.

