The Bachelor is not filmed in Sydney or the Gold Coast anymore.

The Bachelor Australia is getting set to return (very soon!) for a new season, a new bunch of men, and a new setting.

That's right, The Bachelors was filmed in an entirely different city: we're heading down to trendy Melbourne, baby.

Bachie viewers must prepare thy loins to follow the romantic pursuits of NRL player Luke Bateman, model Ben Waddell, and Brazilian-born influencer Wesley Senna Cortes.

But thankfully, not everything is changing. Osher Günsberg will be back as a spirit guide for the season — and he's ready for a series shake-up.

“The secret with longevity in any relationship is to never take the other person for granted, and always be ready to re-invent the relationship as your needs change over time," he said.

“The relationship between The Bachelor franchise and our audience is no different, and taking this love story to Melbourne builds on the world-first season we have just seen, allowing us to take Australia’s most romantic dating show to places it has never been before.”

The Bachelors Australia will premiere on Channel 10 and 10Play on 3 December, 2023.

Where was The Bachelor Australia filmed?

The second 2023 season will say hello to a brand new home: Melbourne. This is the first time in the franchise's history that the show has been filmed in the state of Victoria.

"Melbourne will be the backdrop for the most romantic season we've ever made," host Osher Günsberg teased,

Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia's Head of Entertainment, Caroline Swift, promises the upcoming season will be "the most romantic series yet.”

“Filming The Bachelor franchise in Melbourne gives us the perfect backdrop for love to blossom; a beautiful, sophisticated city filled with incredible restaurants, secret sexy bars, art galleries, live music, the list goes on," she said.

According to the Herald Sun, the Bachie pad is located at 43 Middle Crescent in Brighton, and will be a comparatively modest six-bedroom house to the extravagant digs the series is known for.

The 1850s Victorian residence does come with all the flash features one would expect, such as a swimming pool, tennis court, billiards room, bar, and entertaining terrace. And there's a freestanding bath too, so another cursed chocolate bath date is still in the realm of (unfortunate) possibilities.

According to RealEstate.com.au, the property was last sold for $6.5 million in 2015 which speaks to its exclusive postal code in Melbourne's posh town of Brighton. The street is also said to be one of the suburb's most prestigious streets which is close to where The Block just filmed in Hampton East.

The Herald Sun reported that marquees were set up on the tennis court for the production crew with filming expected to wrap in August and last for approximately six weeks.

Where was The Bachelor Australia's last season filmed?

The first 2023 season which aired earlier this year was a major shake-up for the franchise. Gone are the days of the traditional fairytale-inspired manors, as The Bachelors was filmed in a sleek and modern waterfront mansion in the Gold Coast suburb of Broadbeach Waters.

The $14.5 million mansion boasted open-plan living, four bedroom, five bathrooms and a view overlooking the water. In a not-creepy-at-all twist, the three Bachies — Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli — stayed in a penthouse with the ability to watch the women in their mansion via a telescope.

Where was The Bachelor Australia filmed in earlier seasons?

From season one up to Jimmy Nicholson's regrettable season nine, the reality show was historically filmed in various mansions around Sydney. Some noteworthy digs include an estate in Bayview and the Le Chateau in Dural.

Featured Image: Channel 10.