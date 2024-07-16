Okay, but where is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump has always been elusive, but the former First Lady has been almost completely absent from former President Donald Trump's latest presidential campaign.

Back in March, Melania joined her husband at a polling place in Palm Beach, but since then, she's avoided the campaign trail altogether.

In fact, the last time she was seen in public with the former president was at their son, Barron's secondary school graduation in May.

As for Trump's campaign rallies, Melania has kept her distance. She wasn't on stage with him after his victories in the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire primary or Super Tuesday primaries, and also missed the disastrous first debate between Trump and President Biden. Melania didn't attend the Stormy Daniels hush-money trial either

While her absence sparked speculation, prompting many to ask if Melania was planning to divorce Trump, the former model has released a statement following his attempted assassination, describing him as a "generous and caring man" who she has been with "through the best of times and worst of times".

She referred to the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, as a monster who thought of Trump as an "inhumane political machine" and "attempted to ring out Donald’s passion—his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration."

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and (my son) Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change," she said.

"This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence."

While Melania has always been relatively low key, she did deliver remarks at the 2016 Republican convention, sparking accusations she copies parts of a previous Michelle Obama speech. The former first lady also spoke at the 2020 convention, and made appearances at Trump’s campaign launch in 2022,

The former President — who has now been formally nominated to lead the Republican ticket—has dismissed speculation about his wife’s absence from the campaign trail.

During an interview with Fox News in February Trump said Melania was a private person.

"It’s funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person. She’s going to be out a lot. Not because she likes doing it, but she likes the results," he said at the time.

"She wants to see this country really succeed. She loves the country. You know, a lot of first ladies would go out — they want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania, she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person."

Who is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump was born in Slovenia. The 54-year-old attended the University of Ljubljana for one year before pursuing a career in modeling, after being discovered by a photographer while waiting for a friend to finish walking a fashion show.

The former first lady reportedly speaks five languages—Slovenian, English, French, Italian and German.

Melania worked in Milan and Paris before moving to New York in 1998 where she met and married Donald Trump.

When did Melania Trump marry Donald Trump?

Melania first met Trump at a fashion industry party in New York City when he was married to Marla Maples, whom he divorced a year later.

In 2005, the couple married at his estate in Palm Beach. It was Melania's first marriage, and Trump's third. The following year, Melania gave birth to her first child, Barron. She became a US citizen the same year.

Have Melania and Donald Trump split?

Despite speculation, the couple have not announced or hinted at divorce.

