"He's been really sick". Imogen Anthony finally explains Kyle's strange absence.

Imogen Anthony has confirmed that her 47-year-old boyfriend, Kyle Sandilands, will be returning to work tomorrow, after being sick with gastro this week.

“He’s much better and back tomorrow,” she told The Daily Mail.

On Tuesday, August 28, KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O suffered their first ratings loss in three years.

WSFM’s Brendan “Jonesy” Jones and Amanda Keller beat the radio duo to the top spot.

Then Kyle… disappeared.

When thousands of people tuned into the show the next morning, they noticed the distinct lack of Kyle’s gruff, sardonic tones.

The controversial radio host had called in sick.

The next morning Kyle still wasn’t back on the air, with co-host Jackie O telling fans, “We don’t know where he is”.

The plot then thickened.

A barista at Uliveto Cafe in Kings Cross told the Daily Telegraph, Kyle hadn’t been in for his regular morning coffee and cigarette with his friend, John Ibrahim.

“He normally comes in at 11am every morning with John (Ibrahim) and has his coffee and a cigarette and leaves,” he said.

There was also no sign of Kyle at his usual haunts in his north shore suburb of Mosman – including Chargrill Charlie’s and his regular car wash.

Then, on Friday morning, the 47-year-old reemerged.

“We all know I was just sick,” he explained on air. “I was home in bed.”

Kyle was quick to deny that his disappearance had anything to do with the ratings.

“I went around and said good on you to Amanda and Jonesy,” he explained on the show.

“I’m not sad or tired. I was sick.”

“I didn’t like not being here,” he said. “And I wasn’t in hiding.”

“I couldn’t give a sh*t about the ratings. I don’t even believe those ratings are true,” he added.

According to News.com.au, Kyle would later further explain his absence during his morning coffee with John Ibrahim.

The radio host said he had come down with a “bug” and was experiencing some side effects from his new blood pressure medication.

“I felt really dizzy on Wednesday morning in the shower — I got out of the shower, nearly slid over on Imogen’s f**king tan (lotion) that was on the ground. I sat down for 20 minutes and it was getting worse. There was no way I could drive, I was too unsteady. Then I got worse and worse.”

Kyle continued to call in sick several times a week for the last couple of weeks.

But it seems the radio shock jock is now on the mend.