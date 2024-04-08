When Ashley asked the internet to help find her 'missing' husband, something incredible happened.

Less than 24 hours after Ashley McGuire shared a post asking the good people of Facebook for help to locate her 'missing' husband, she had answers.

ICYMI, the internet has been on a manhunt for Charles Withers, the man who seemed to have disappeared without a trace when Ashley fell pregnant a year prior with their second child.

But what internet sleuths and amateur detectives found has, unfortunately, not led to a happy ending. In fact, it seems to be headed straight for divorce.

In the Facebook group 'Are We Dating The Same Guy,' Ashley wrote: "This is my husband, Charles Withers. He loves to be the centre of attention but I'm not sure how much he's going to like this.

"Last year, when I was pregnant with our youngest baby, he decided being a husband and a dad wasn't the lifestyle he wanted anymore and he ghosted, like gone without a trace."

Ashley continued, telling readers she hadn't seen or heard from him in more than a year. "He has one baby he hasn't seen in over a year, and one he's never met. He's moved somewhere out of state and changed his phone number"

"He's British and charming AF. He's a chef and probably working in the hospitality industry somewhere. He's probably never mentioned having a wife or kids back in Massachusetts."

Overall, Ashley said she is keen to "close this chapter and move on" with her life.

"Divorcing someone who's completely unreachable is really tough and drawn out, so I'm trying to track him down to get his signatures on a few papers so I can finally close this chapter and move on with my life."

A later post revealed the chef had his own restaurant called C. Salt Wine Bar & Grille, sold a "crap ton of gift cards and then just took the money and closed up shop, leaving all the customers and employees out in the dark with unpaid wages and unusable gift cards".

The mother-of-two asked for anyone who knows her (soon-to-be ex) husband to get in touch.

"If you know him, if you're working with him, if you're dating him or friends with him, can you please have him get in touch with me or let me know where I can find him," she added. Of course, the internet, in all its glory, delivered.

Now, we know what you might be wondering — why isn't Ashley concerned about her husband's safety?

As one TikTok user pointed out, the mum-of-two had more than a few women who came forward before her post to share that they'd matched with him on dating apps. And, yikes.

"... She's been hearing from his girlfriends this whole time," Mary said in a now-viral video. "The poor lady is in her comments section saying, 'I've heard from a few girls that he's been involved with. They've been spread all over the country but I'm willing to bet he's alive.'"

Among the hundreds of comments were a few women who had proof they'd matched with (and even met up with) the missing husband on dating apps, including Carolee, who told Ashley she'd matched with Charles on Bumble "a couple weeks ago".

One woman shared proof that she'd matched with Charles on Bumble. Image: TikTok @marykatherinesamples.

Another clip of a man who resembled Charles singing karaoke at a bar went viral, although Ashley clarified later that whoever that person was, he was not her husband.

Ashley's post gained traction very quickly, and soon enough, she asked anyone who came in contact with him not to resort to hate or threats.

"I've gotten more than enough information to locate him. I have literally hundreds of messages to sort through, some with information and some with support, and I appreciate all of them. Single [mums] are a special breed, and I know a lot of you have gone through the same situation I have," she wrote.

"Please know I truly do not wish him any type of ill will. I sincerely appreciate all of your support, but please do not make threats, spread hate, or try to go out and locate him. Truly I only want to see this situation resolved so me and my children can restart our lives and fix the damage done.

"At the end of the day, I get to come home to my babies and be their mother, so I think I win regardless."

Feature Image: X @okayyywowww.