24-hour house arrest, a social media ban and a new doco: What Anna Delvey's life looks like now.

There's something about professional scammers that seems to capture the public's attention. And nobody has had pop culture society in a chokehold quite like fake heiress Anna Delvey.

Back in 2022, we were entranced by the Russian-born fraudster's rags-to-faux-riches story when Netflix released their hit series Inventing Anna. The series chronicled the felon's journey, which saw her swindle millions before eventually landing in jail.

We were hooked.

But what has become of Anna Delvey — or, Anna Sorokin as we now know her formally — in 2024?

Watch: the trailer for Inventing Anna. Post continues below.

Her 'glam' house arrest.

After being found guilty of a litany of charges including attempted grand larceny in the first degree in 2019, Anna spent time in prison for her crimes. However, in 2021 after serving almost four years behind bars, she was released on a good behaviour bond.

However, that good behaviour only lasted her so long, with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) knocking on her door some six weeks later to take her into custody for overstaying her visa.

Then in 2022 (not long after Inventing Anna was released), it was widely rumoured that Anna would be deported to her native Germany. But those plans were scuppered when the 33-year-old quite literally refused to leave the ICE detention centre.

The matter was brought before the courts, where she pleaded not to be sent back to Germany. In October 2022, a New York judge ruled that Anna would be allowed to stay in the country as long as she remained under house arrest at an East Village residence.

It was decided that Anna would not pose a flight risk and would be allowed to stay, as long as she posted the $15,000 (AUD) bail. "She will be required to abide by conditions of release imposed both by the New York State Parole Board and immigration authorities, which, combined with her status as a public figure, will make it particularly difficult for her to avoid detection," ruled Judge Charles Conroy.

"For all of these reasons, the Court finds that Sorokin's risk of flight sufficiently mitigated."

Anna Delvey's house arrest ankle monitor. Image: Getty.

Her social media ban.

As part of her bail conditions, Anna was also strictly prohibited from using social media — a huge blow for the wannabe socialite, who used platforms like Instagram to show off the spoils of her grifts.

Her lawyers told The Daily Beast that judge Charles Conroy handed down a ruling that meant she would be allowed to live under "24-hour confinement at the provided residential address for the duration of her immigration proceedings" as long as she stayed off social media.

This meant neither Anna nor a third party could post on any platform. But no-one said no to a podcast.

Really testing the limits of her bail conditions, in June 2023, Anna launched a podcast called The Anna Delvey Show, for which she has interviewed a number of high-profile guests.

Image: Apple Podcasts. Image: Apple Podcasts. Featuring people like comedian Whitney Cummings and journalist Taylor Lorenz, the series made light of her house-arrest and offered commentary around various topics du jour, such as OnlyFans, and quips about Anna's appearance.

The last episode aired back in August 2023, and there hasn't been an announcement about another season as yet.

And as for socialising? She's found a workaround for that, too. Because for someone addiction to rubbing shoulders with the elite, a life under 24-hour house arrest isn't exactly going to cut it. But if Anna can't go to the hottest events in NYC, she's going to find a way to bring the parties to her.

During New York Fashion Week in September 2023, the house-bound socialite hosted designer Shao Yang's show on her East Village apartment rooftop, with 50 guests in attendance. Sure the police rocked up, and the event had to move inside but dang, she kind of pulled it off.