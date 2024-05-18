24-hour house arrest, a social media ban and a new doco: What Anna Delvey's life looks like now.

There's something about professional scammers that seems to capture the public's attention. And nobody has had pop culture society in a chokehold quite like fake heiress Anna Delvey.
Back in 2022, we were entranced by the Russian-born fraudster's rags-to-faux-riches story when Netflix released their hit series Inventing Anna. The series chronicled the felon's journey, which saw her swindle millions before eventually landing in jail.
We were hooked.
But what has become of Anna Delvey — or, Anna Sorokin as we now know her formally — in 2024?
Watch: the trailer for Inventing Anna. Post continues below.
Her 'glam' house arrest.
After being found guilty of a litany of charges including attempted grand larceny in the first degree in 2019, Anna spent time in prison for her crimes. However, in 2021 after serving almost four years behind bars, she was released on a good behaviour bond.
However, that good behaviour only lasted her so long, with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) knocking on her door some six weeks later to take her into custody for overstaying her visa.
Then in 2022 (not long after Inventing Anna was released), it was widely rumoured that Anna would be deported to her native Germany. But those plans were scuppered when the 33-year-old quite literally refused to leave the ICE detention centre.
The matter was brought before the courts, where she pleaded not to be sent back to Germany. In October 2022, a New York judge ruled that Anna would be allowed to stay in the country as long as she remained under house arrest at an East Village residence.
It was decided that Anna would not pose a flight risk and would be allowed to stay, as long as she posted the $15,000 (AUD) bail. "She will be required to abide by conditions of release imposed both by the New York State Parole Board and immigration authorities, which, combined with her status as a public figure, will make it particularly difficult for her to avoid detection," ruled Judge Charles Conroy.
"For all of these reasons, the Court finds that Sorokin's risk of flight sufficiently mitigated."
Her social media ban.
As part of her bail conditions, Anna was also strictly prohibited from using social media — a huge blow for the wannabe socialite, who used platforms like Instagram to show off the spoils of her grifts.
Her lawyers told The Daily Beast that judge Charles Conroy handed down a ruling that meant she would be allowed to live under "24-hour confinement at the provided residential address for the duration of her immigration proceedings" as long as she stayed off social media.
This meant neither Anna nor a third party could post on any platform. But no-one said no to a podcast.
Really testing the limits of her bail conditions, in June 2023, Anna launched a podcast called The Anna Delvey Show, for which she has interviewed a number of high-profile guests.
Featuring people like comedian Whitney Cummings and journalist Taylor Lorenz, the series made light of her house-arrest and offered commentary around various topics du jour, such as OnlyFans, and quips about Anna's appearance.
The last episode aired back in August 2023, and there hasn't been an announcement about another season as yet.
And as for socialising? She's found a workaround for that, too. Because for someone addiction to rubbing shoulders with the elite, a life under 24-hour house arrest isn't exactly going to cut it. But if Anna can't go to the hottest events in NYC, she's going to find a way to bring the parties to her.
During New York Fashion Week in September 2023, the house-bound socialite hosted designer Shao Yang's show on her East Village apartment rooftop, with 50 guests in attendance. Sure the police rocked up, and the event had to move inside but dang, she kind of pulled it off.
How she's making money.
It's no secret that Anna appreciates the finer things in life — even if she can't afford them. In order to drum up a bit of revenue, the former con artist has held a number of exhibitions in New York over the past couple of years, with her artwork on display and very much for sale.
Despite not being able to attend for... obvious reasons, she left a little voice message that was played for guests:
"Hi everyone, Anna Delvey here," she said.
"I hope you guys are enjoying your evening so far. I'm so very excited to unveil my first-ever art collection, titled 'Allegedly.' This is a collection of sketches I've created while in Orange County Detention. I wanted to capture some of the moments of the past years, both never-seen-before and iconic, using the limited tools I have at my disposal.
"Some of the pieces are straightforward, others are more abstract and will be unique in meaning and appearance to the observer. I studied fashion illustration in Paris and haven’t really sketched until my trial."
She has since dabbled in the world of NFTs and presented (via Zoom) at Miami Art Week.
What's next for Anna Delvey.
It seems fame is only going to keep chasing Anna Delvey, with a docuseries based on her life reported to be going into production — although details around the project have been incredibly scarce. An opportunity for Anna to share her side of the story in the wake of the Netflix series, this project is set to be produced by Bunim-Murray Productions.
In addition to the docuseries, in January 2023 it was announced that Delvey's Dinner Club would begin filming inside her East Village apartment — a show documenting soirees from within her confinement.
"She'll do it through what's already become one of the hottest tables in town — invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home," read a press release from the production company.
"There, a Delvey-invited group of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other esteemed guests will join her each week around a private-chef catered table, replete with candid conversations where no topic is off-limits —including Anna's experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future."
However, almost a year-and-a-half later we've yet to hear a peep about release dates or even where the docuseries and reality show will air. Stay tuned, we guess.
Feature Image: Getty.
