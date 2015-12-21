Upon arrival at our lunch destination, we would be spoiled with even more presents, the discarded wrapping paper of which was always mysteriously cleaned up within five minutes, so as not to allow for any wasted present-playing time. It was then that we were – GASP! – expected to amuse ourselves while lunch was finished being prepared. Whatever was going on in the kitchen seemed complicated, given the stressed groans and occasional ‘FUCKING HELL’ that could be heard every ten minutes or so. ‘What could be so hard about making lunch?’ I would think, sprawled out on the couch with my new Goosebumps book.

The meal was always some kind of giant bird, with veggies and gravy, followed by a disgusting but necessary desert known as ‘Christmas Fruitcake’. Not to worry though – it was so inconceivable that we kids would be forced to eat something we didn’t like, that $2 coins were baked into it as an incentive. We were PAID to eat desert.

Meal over and bellies full, we would sleep in the back of the car while being chauffeured home. Meanwhile, a cleanup operation (the likes of which are usually reserved for natural disasters) was taking place back at lunch headquarters, and wouldn’t be finished until well into the night. A night that would see my sister and I cosy in our beds, fast asleep after such a lovely day.

Christmas really was the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s not until you’re a grown up that you realise Christmas doesn’t just ‘happen’. That magical day was pulled together by the incredibly stressed adults in your family who were probably just winging it. At least, that’s what I assume they were doing, because that’s how me and my sisters do it now.

My family history is complicated (whose isn’t), but for a bunch of different reasons, my sisters and I found ourselves in charge of Christmas a few years ago. My older sister has two kids, and much to our surprise, that meant we were no longer considered the Kid Participants of the day. We were The Deciders. The Organisers. The Ones Who Have To Work. That pillow case at the end of the bed? It’s gotta be filled by someone (and how disappointing that Santa doesn’t actually foot the bill for any presents). That lunch has gotta be cooked by someone, the discarded wrapping paper needs to be collected by someone and the whole house needs to cleaned by someone at the end of the day. Oh yeah, and THE WHOLE DAMN THING NEEDS TO BE PAID FOR BY SOMEONE.

Being the wizard behind the curtain on Christmas Day is much less fun. And I truly believe that the moment you become that wizard is the moment you graduate into adulthood.

The true meaning of Christmas… Mariah Carey (post continues after video):