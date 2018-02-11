When We First Met is the Netflix romantic comedy we've all been waiting for.

I’ve always loved a romantic comedy.

I grew up on the greats – Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally, Notting Hill and Serendipity.

I used to devour them. They were like comfort food for me, a tiny shot of happiness to remind me that sometimes – just sometimes – there’s a little magic in the world.

But then slowly rom-coms became a thing of the past.

They dwindled until they were almost extinct.

LISTEN: The Binge host Laura Brodnik explains the beautiful true story behind the iconic TV show that is Dawson’s Creek. Post continues after audio…



They were replaced with comedies that got their laughs from cheap fart and penis jokes (not that there’s anything wrong with that, I happen to love a good fart joke or two).

The kind of movies that are fun while you’re watching them, but have zero impact on your feels and the way you view the world.

I was starting to think I’d never stumble on another good rom-com, but then I found Netflix’s When We First Met.

And I have to say, it’s the rom-com we all desperately needed in our lives.

It stars Adam Devine (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Workaholics) as Noah, a 20-something hopeless romantic who feels a little bit lost.

Three years ago Noah met Avery at a Halloween party and they instantly clicked. They spent one perfect night together before it abruptly ended with a hug and Avery announcing that she was so happy to finally have a male friend.

Yep, he got majorly friend-zoned.

Fast forward three years and Noah is attending Avery’s engagement party. He realises that she could have been the love of his life – but he blew it.

He gets drunk and ends up in the jazz bar where he works. After a few more drinks he takes some photos in the old photobooth that he and Avery used on the night they first met.

The next morning he wakes up and realises he has traveled back in time to that day.

He knows this is his chance for a do-over, he can relive that night, do it right, and finally win Avery’s heart.

Of course, that doesn’t happen.

He stuffs it up royally again and again and again until he finally discovers why he was sent back in time in the first place.

LISTEN: All the jaw-dropping behind the scenes secrets from Dawson’s Creek, plus the sobering reason why you should stop watching I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.



Yep, a time-traveling romantic comedy isn’t a new concept – but it’s genre we’ll never tire of.

The idea of being able to travel back in time to fix your mistakes, to say the things you always wanted to say, to erase your regrets, is just too tempting – and we all need a little magic in our lives.

When We First Met will make your heart sing a little and it will remind you of how much you used to love a good rom-com.

As one rom-com fan to another, I highly recommend this feel-good film.

You can watch When We First Met on Netflix right now.

To read more from Keryn Donnelly, follow her on Facebook.