This dad didn't like his daughter's tiny shorts. So he pulled this stunt.

By MAMAMIA TEAM
A research trip to your local shopping centre will clearly demonstrate that crotch-skimming short shorts are all the rage with the youngen’s nowadays. Oh, young people. With their bare legs and their exposed pockets and their general disregard for social norms surrounding fabric to skin ratios.
Sigh.
So, you can hardly blame teenager, Myley Mackintosh, from Utah for being a fan of the tiny denim cutoff. The poor girl is just a product of her generation – Jessica Simpson shorts and all.
Myley’s dad, Scott, wasn’t a huge fan of her penchant for bum-cheek skimming garments. But the man could recognise a hot trend when he saw one. So he decided to try and teach his daughter a lesson. By wearing the shorts himself.
Take a look: