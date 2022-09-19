Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is tonight. Here's what you need to know.

Millions of people around the world will watch on as Britain's longest reigning monarch - and the only one most of us have ever known - is farewelled in a state funeral on Monday.

Around 2000 people, including royalty and world leaders, will gather at Westminster Abbey to remember Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on September 8.

In Britain, 125 cinemas will be screening the funeral, which will also be televised in countries around the world.

Watch: Australian Samantha Cohen speaks about her time with the Queen on ABC's 7.30 Report.

Following the service, the Queen will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April last year.

Here's everything you need to know about the Queen's funeral.

When is the Queen's funeral?

The Queen's state funeral will take place at 11am on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey - the same place the monarch was married and crowned decades ago.

For us in Australia, the funeral will start at 8pm AEST.

How can you watch the Queen's funeral in Australia?

There are a number of ways you can watch the funeral tonight.

From 4pm, you can tune into the ABC for a one-hour special news event, followed by coverage of official arrivals at Westminster Abbey from 5pm. The official funeral service will then begin at 8pm on ABC News and ABC TV.

The funeral will also be broadcasted on ABC Radio for those who prefer to listen in.

Channel Nine and Seven will also begin broadcasting the funeral from 7pm.

If you don't want to watch on TV, the funeral will also be available to watch on The Royal Family's YouTube channel.

Who is invited to the Queen's funeral?

Around 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey to farewell the Queen.

The royal family, including the Queen's four children and eight grandchildren will be in attendance, as will her great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, Prince Louis is not expected to be joining them.

Other royal families from around the world have also been invited, including Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Australian-born Crown Princess Mary, who confirmed they will be attending in a statement.

Among them will be 500 world leaders, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, and Wang Qishan, the Vice President of China.

4pm (1am AEST): A committal service will be held inside St George's Chapel, which will be attended by around 800 guests. At the end of the service, the coffin will be lowered into the royal vault.

7:30pm (4:30am AEST): A private burial service will be held in King George VI Memorial Chapel with members of the royal family.

Where will the Queen be buried?

The Queen will be buried with her late husband, Prince Philip in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Her mother and father are also buried in the chapel, which also contains the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

- With AAP.

Feature Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Sarah Meyssonnier-WPA Pool/Getty.