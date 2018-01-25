News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

Get ready: Meryl Streep is joining Big Little Lies season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good news, Big Little Lies fans.

Meryl Streep – AKA the biggest name in Hollywood/AKA the woman with a record number of 21 Academy Award nominations – will be joining an already star-studded cast in the sleepy beachside town of Monterey.

According to Entertainment WeeklyStreep will be playing the character Mary Louise Wright; the mother-in-law of Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) and the deceased Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard). It’s thought that Mary Louise will appear in the coastal town, searching for answers about what led to the death of her son.

Season two is expected to drop sometime in 2019 at the earliest. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will return as lead actresses and executive producers of the series.

So… can it just be 2019 already, please?

Listen to Mia Freedman, Laura Brodnik and Jackie Lunn talk all things Big Little Lies, on our pop culture podcast. WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

Tags: big-little-lies , meryl-streep , tv-2

Related Stories

Recommended