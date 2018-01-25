Get ready: Meryl Streep is joining Big Little Lies season 2.

Good news, Big Little Lies fans.

Meryl Streep – AKA the biggest name in Hollywood/AKA the woman with a record number of 21 Academy Award nominations – will be joining an already star-studded cast in the sleepy beachside town of Monterey.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Streep will be playing the character Mary Louise Wright; the mother-in-law of Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) and the deceased Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard). It’s thought that Mary Louise will appear in the coastal town, searching for answers about what led to the death of her son.

Season two is expected to drop sometime in 2019 at the earliest. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will return as lead actresses and executive producers of the series.

So… can it just be 2019 already, please?



