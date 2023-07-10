Here's absolutely everything we know about the new season of The Bachelors Australia.

It's time to prune your rose bushes 'cos, The Bachelors are back!

Yep, you heard us right, The Bachelors Australia is making a surprising return with a second season of the unique three-man dynamic, promising a blend of drama and romance that's hard to resist.

If you are a fan of the show or just enjoy a good laugh, you're probably familiar with the rules, but for anyone who may have missed the last season (and we don't blame you) the premise is to find true love, one rose at a time, until one prosperous lady is left standing alone with the man of her dreams.

Yesterday, the three eligible bachelors starring in the upcoming season were finally unveiled, and what a shock it was. Just trust us when we say there's a lot to unpack, but first, we need to set the scene.

Promising to be the most romantic season yet, Channel 10 has let us in on some juicy details about the upcoming season, so let's get you up to speed.

These are all the details you'll need to know about the upcoming season of The Bachelors Australia.

Who are The Bachelors Australia?

Meet The Bachelors – Model Ben Wadell.

Image: Getty. Image: Getty. Ben has achieved great success as an international model, building a prosperous career, which he attributes as the main reason why he hasn't yet found a partner.

However, he says it's now his true desire to find a profound and everlasting connection.

Despite seemingly having it all, Ben longs for a companion who will accompany him on life's adventures and "share his deep passion for the environment and sustainability".

Ben also gained attention in the media after initiating legal action against Netflix regarding the concept of Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which he alleged was a stolen idea but has since decided to withdraw the case.

Want to know more about Ben, you can check him out on Instagram here: @Bwadd_

Meet The Bachelors – Influencer Wesley Senna Cortes.

Introducing Wesley, originally from Brazil, the influencer is embracing Aussie life wholeheartedly.

But, when it comes to actual matters of the heart, Wesley has played it safe — until now. With a deep appreciation for family values, Wesley is prepared to take a leap of faith and discover the soulmate with whom he can create a meaningful life.

“It’s a huge honour given what the show means to Australia, but also to represent my culture. It’s not every day that you have such an incredible team helping you find love. I couldn’t be more excited," said the newest Bachelor.

Want to check out what he get's up to in his free time? You can do that here: @wesleysenna

Meet The Bachelors – Ex-Footballer Luke Bateman.

Image: Getty. Image: Getty. Luke Bateman, a 28-year-old retired footballer, entered the NRL scene with his debut for the Canberra Raiders in 2015 and is now looking for the woman of his dreams.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m feeling all the first date nerves – dialled up to 11. I'm looking for a partner who I can build and share a life with, a genuine person who makes me laugh and wants to start a family,” said Luke.

Will Luke have a game plan heading into the dating field? Looks like we'll have to tune in to find out.

If you're like us and keen on a little snoop, you can find his Instagram here: @lukebateman_

What can we expect for the new season of The Bachelors Australia?

According to Channel 10, we're in for a real treat this season.

So prepare to be swept off your feet by The Bachelors Australia's most "romantic season to date", filled with "heartfelt connections".

Brace as we are set to experience triple the romance, excitement, and anticipation as The Bachelors Australia unveils its most entertaining season yet.

Who will host the new season of The Bachelors Australia?

Image: Getty. Image: Getty. It just wouldn't be the same without him! Yes, reuniting for another season is none other than Aussie-hosting royalty, Osher Günsberg.

“I am thrilled to once again be a part of Australia’s favourite love story. The guys are so great, and the ladies who have chosen to be a part of this are powerful, smart women who aren’t afraid to find the love they came to find.”

We can't wait to see what Osher has in store for us this time around.

Where is The Bachelors Australia being filmed?

It's been confirmed that the new season will be taking place in Melbourne.

"[I'm] stoked that Melbourne will be the backdrop for the most romantic season we've ever made," said Osher, with many of the cast relocating from various states to join the show.

When will The Bachelors Australia premiere?

Much is still under wraps in this department, but we've been told The Bachelors Australia will be coming soon to channel 10 and 10 Play.

Want to stay in the loop with all things rose-related? Check back for all the upcoming updates right here.

