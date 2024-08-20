Quick one: When are the Paralympics?

There's no reason to be sad about the Olympics being over with the Paralympics just around the corner.

Starting in less than a week's time, the 2024 Paralympic Games will showcase the extraordinary abilities of para-athletes — and for the first time, all 22 Paralympic sports will have some live TV coverage.

So when do the Paralympics begin and who are some key Australian athletes to keep an eye out for? Here's everything you need to know.

When do the Paralympics start?

The 2024 Paralympic Games will take place in Paris, France, from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for August 28, kicking off 11 days of intense competition.

For Australian viewers, the Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on August 29 from 4am to 7am AEST.

What channel is the Paralympics on in Australia?

Nine will broadcast live and free coverage of the 2024 Paralympic Games on Channel 9 and 9Gem.

Why is it called the Paralympics?

The term "Paralympic" combines the Greek preposition "para" (meaning "beside" or "alongside") with "Olympic".

This name reflects the parallel nature of the Paralympic Games to the Olympic Games, illustrating how the two movements exist side-by-side.

What sports are in the Paralympics?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will feature 22 sports across 549 events. These sports showcase a wide range of athletic abilities and adaptations.

The lineup includes:

Athletics

Badminton

Boccia

Canoe

Cycling (Road and Track)

Equestrian

Football 5-a-side

Goalball

Judo

Powerlifting

Rowing

Shooting

Sitting Volleyball

Swimming

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Triathlon

Wheelchair Basketball

Wheelchair Fencing

Wheelchair Rugby

Wheelchair Tennis

Archery

Each sport has multiple events and classifications to ensure fair competition among athletes with different types and levels of disabilities.

The Australian Paralympic Team

The Australian team is set to field 88 participants across 16 different disciplines.

As usual, Australia is expected to be particularly strong in swimming and athletics, with 30 members on the swimming team and 32 on the athletics team.

Key Australian athletes to watch at the 2024 Paralympics

Madison de Rozario (Athletics): She will be one of the flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony and is competing in her fifth Paralympics. De Rozario is a track and field star with multiple Paralympic medals.

Brenden Hall (Swimming): The other flag bearer for Australia, Hall will also be competing in his fifth Paralympics and is a swimming favourite.

Vanessa Low (Long Jump): Low is a Paralympic gold medallist and world record holder in long jump. Paris 2024 is set to be her fourth Paralympics.

Lauren Parker (Triathlon and Cycling): Parker is a multiple world champion in triathlon and will be the first Australian in 32 years to compete in two sports at one Paralympics.

Ryley Batt (Wheelchair Rugby): Batt is a six-time Paralympian and a star player for the world-champion Australian Steelers wheelchair rugby team.

Qian Yang and Lina Lei (Table Tennis): Both are reigning gold medalists from the previous Paralympics.

Dan Michel (Boccia): Michel enters the Games as the world No.1 in BC3 individual boccia.

Jessica Gallagher (Cycling): Gallagher will be competing in her fifth Paralympics overall, having previously competed in both Summer and Winter Games.

Curtis McGrath (Para-canoe): McGrath is a triple gold medallist and co-captain of the Australian team.

Angie Ballard (Athletics): The other co-captain of the team, Ballard is an eight-time Paralympic medallist competing in her seventh Games.

Danni Di Toro (Table Tennis): Di Toro will be competing in her eighth Paralympics, making her the second most experienced Australian Paralympian ever.

Who will you be watching in the 2024 Paralympic Games? Let us know in the comments!

Feature image: Getty.

