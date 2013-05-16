What’s the biggest lie your mother ever told you?

Our favourite blog from last week's iBlog Friday has been chosen! Sarah Pierce is the winner with her post at Love Bites. Congrats Sarah! The CDs are in the mail.

Here,Sarah writes about the three things her mum was wrong about:

As children, we are taught to never ever question our mothers, and I’m sure I’ll pay for this one day when I have children… but I have to say it.

There are some things that my mother was wrong about.

1. The Eiffel Tower is not very far away.

This is one that my mum will never live down. We were on a family holiday in Paris, and we were out and about doing our touristy thing. At the Arc De Triomphe (please don’t think I’m just name dropping, there really is a story here…), my mother says, “oh look, I can see the Eiffel Tower from here…it doesn’t look so far away. Let’s walk there!”

Famous last words.

We spent at least five hours walking through Paris (which was actually quite lovely), stopped on the way to get scammed by some fellow selling jackets, and by the time we reached the Eiffel, we were all too tired to even look up and see it.

However, we are able to look back and laugh at this memory… and my mother even has a giant canvas of the Eiffel Tower in her office to make her giggle every day.

2. Sarah, you’d make a terrible au pair.

This has scarred me for life. You know how mothers are supposed to say that you can be anything you want to be and support your dreams? When I was in university and couldn’t decide what I wanted to do with my life, I thought it might be fun to go overseas, live with some rich people and take care of their well-behaved kids…otherwise known as being an au pair.

My mum shot that one down quickly…she promptly informed me that I was terrible with children. Determined to prove her wrong, I spent the next two years helping out in our church’s mums group, where the children LOVED ME.

They also move too fast to be photographed

She eventually ate her words, and we can laugh about this one too.

3. That garlic bread/piece of cake/delicious treat will go straight to your hips.

You know what? Just like eating crusts doesn’t make your hair curly and eating your carrots doesn’t mean you can see in the dark, eating one more bite of bread/cake/bad things does not mean that my hips will balloon to the size of a Biggest Loser contestant’s.

Sure, maybe if I continually eat these things day in, day out…but not one more bite. Just let me eat my cake! …This one is still a sore point.

Luckily, there were many more things that my mother was right about. Like how I can do anything I set my mind to (like being an au pair or not getting fat!), and how to think critically (and work out for myself exactly how far away the Eiffel Tower is).

She and my dad sacrificed to give me a fantastic education, and she taught me how to pick a good man (which I definitely got right!).

Having a fabulous mother in my life has made me a better person, a better daughter, and a better wife. She needs to stop crying when she reads this, and I hope I can celebrate her for many Mothers Days to come!

What’s the biggest lie your mother ever told you?

If you're a blogger and you want to appear in our next iBlog Friday roundup please send the link to your blog to us at info@themotherish.com

We will be posting all the blogs we receive in a round up every Friday morning so make sure we get your blog by Thursday at 12 noon.

We will be publishing our favourite blog next Monday and that blogger will win a 9 pack of CDs from the Jazz Club collection.

This fabulous selection covers an array of repertoires, from rare historical recordings to the latest trends, with artisis including Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole.