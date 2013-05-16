What’s the biggest lie your mother ever told you?

Our favourite blog from last week's iBlog Friday has been chosen! Sarah Pierce is the winner with her post at Love Bites. Congrats Sarah! The CDs are in the mail.

Here,Sarah writes about the three things her mum was wrong about:

As children, we are taught to never ever question our mothers, and I’m sure I’ll pay for this one day when I have children… but I have to say it.

There are some things that my mother was wrong about.

1. The Eiffel Tower is not very far away.

This is one that my mum will never live down. We were on a family holiday in Paris, and we were out and about doing our touristy thing. At the Arc De Triomphe (please don’t think I’m just name dropping, there really is a story here…), my mother says, “oh look, I can see the Eiffel Tower from here…it doesn’t look so far away. Let’s walk there!”

Famous last words.

We spent at least five hours walking through Paris (which was actually quite lovely), stopped on the way to get scammed by some fellow selling jackets, and by the time we reached the Eiffel, we were all too tired to even look up and see it.

However, we are able to look back and laugh at this memory… and my mother even has a giant canvas of the Eiffel Tower in her office to make her giggle every day.

2. Sarah, you’d make a terrible au pair.

This has scarred me for life. You know how mothers are supposed to say that you can be anything you want to be and support your dreams? When I was in university and couldn’t decide what I wanted to do with my life, I thought it might be fun to go overseas, live with some rich people and take care of their well-behaved kids…otherwise known as being an au pair.

My mum shot that one down quickly…she promptly informed me that I was terrible with children. Determined to prove her wrong, I spent the next two years helping out in our church’s mums group, where the children LOVED ME.

They also move too fast to be photographed

She eventually ate her words, and we can laugh about this one too.