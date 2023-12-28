7 things to sneak away from your family to watch this week.

It is truly the most wonderful time of the year... to cosy up on the couch with an icy pole in one hand and the aircon remote in the other, to watch all the new releases that have dropped onto our screens.

Sure, it's pretty great to spend the summer holidays with loved ones or down at the beach in the open water. It's also really lovely to sit back and zone out before the chaos of the new year goes full throttle.

With that in mind, here are seven TV shows and movies you can sneak off and binge-watch in your spare time.

From a psychological thriller to a laugh-out-loud comedy, we've got you sorted.

Bump – Stan.

Dylan Alcott, Nathalie Morris and Claudia Karvan in Bump. Image: Stan.

Bump. It's the show on everyone's lips (and screens) around this time, every year. And there's a simple reason: it's a helluva watch.

The Stan Original Series is currently in its fourth season and follows the lives of Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr), who are raising their cheeky (now)-seven-year-old Jacinda (Ava Cannon). Bump began in 2021, as it followed Oly and Santi as they became teenage parents after a surprise birth – not pregnancy, BIRTH.

It's quickly become the most wholesome show on TV and all episodes of season 4 dropped on Boxing Day, so now is the perfect time to catch up on some much-needed Oly and Santi sweetness.

The brand new season of the Stan Original Series Bump is now streaming on Stan.

Dr Death – Stan.

Édgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore in Dr. Death. Image: Stan.

Season 2 of the captivating Stan drama Dr. Death is mind-bogglingly good.

The eight-part series is based on the hit podcast of the same name, which tells the true story of Dr Paolo Macchiarini who, in 2008, was widely considered a 'Miracle Man'.

The thoracic surgeon specialised in diseases and injuries to the structures inside the chest and was not just a legend in his field, but a pioneer in the field of regenerative medicine.

However, his compelling and ground-breaking work was not at all what he made it out to be.

Dr. Death is the perfect show for someone who wants to watch a compelling true story that you won't be able to look away from, even in its most shocking moments.

The brand new season of Dr. Death is now streaming on Stan.

Saltburn – Prime Video.

Jacob Elordi in Saltburn. Image: Warner Bros.

Everyone and their dog has heard about Emerald Fennell's psychological thriller Saltburn, which stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Carey Mulligan and Rosamund Pike.

The film begins at Oxford University in the mid-2000s with scholarship student Oliver (Keoghan), who develops a sickly sweet obsession with the popular, charming and absurdly wealthy fellow student, Felix (Elordi). After working his way into Felix's inner circle, Oliver manages to nab an invite to spend the summer with his family at their fancy estate, Saltburn.

From there, Oliver's obsession with Felix only deepens and we don't want to give anything away, but we hit a rather, er, disturbing climax (IFYKYK). It's a brilliant film that examines wealth and desire through dark (like... very dark) comedy.

Anyone wanting to be turned off from their dinner should absolutely watch Saltburn. Immediately.

Saltburn is now streaming on Prime Video.

The Castaways – Paramount+.

Sheridan Smith in The Castaways. Image: Paramount+.

There's nothing like a good plane crash thriller to get us through summer.

In The Castaways, we get to watch Sheridan Smith, who plays a woman named Lori, board a jet for a getaway to Fiji. Lori's sister, Erin (Céline Buckens) is meant to go too, but after an argument, she doesn't get on the flight.

The thing is, Lori never quite makes it to Fiji, because her plane goes missing. As such, she is presumed dead – but months on from her disappearance, Erin has not lost hope that her sister is still out there... somewhere.

The Castaways is actually a lot more thrilling and complicated than it sounds, and is based on the book of the same name by Lucy Clarke, who gives us plenty of twists and turns as the story goes on.

This mystery thriller is not to be missed.

The Castaways is now streaming on Paramount+.

The Family Plan — Apple TV+.

Van Crosby, Iliana Norris, Michelle Monaghan and Zoe Colletti in The Family Plan. Image: Apple TV+.

The Family Plan is a good one to settle in for with the older kids.

It's a comedy film that gets, eh, kind of violent when Dan (Mark Wahlberg) – who is a former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad – is forced to take his family on the run when his past catches up to him.

The thing is, his family has no idea what they're running from. Until they are kidnapped and held hostage, that is.

The Family Plan is an easy watch for those wanting to veg out in front of some don't-have-to-think-too-hard fun after a big day.

The Family Plan is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The Royal Hotel – Binge.

Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick in The Royal Hotel. Image: Binge.

The Royal Hotel follows two Canadian travellers (Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick) who head out on the trip of a lifetime, backpacking around Australia, when they suddenly run out of money.

To make ends meet and carry on their adventures, the pair take a live-in job behind the bar of a pub called The Royal Hotel in an outback mining town in South Australia.

But after one too many bad decisions, the girls find themselves in a dangerous situation.

Kitty Green directed The Royal Hotel and it's everything an edge-of-your-seat show should be.

The Royal Hotel is now streaming on Binge.

Reality – Binge.

Sydney Sweeney in Reality. Image: Binge.

Sydney Sweeney stars as NSA whistleblower Reality Leigh Winner in the HBO drama Reality.

The docuseries is based on the fateful few hours of June 3, 2017, when a recording device captured the moment a 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist was confronted by FBI agents for her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information.

Reality is based on a true story, and while it's been out for a few months now, it flew under the radar, with all eyes on Sweeney's new film Anyone But You. But trust me, it's worth a watch.

For those who are interested in seeing Sweeney's acting chops being put to the test, Reality is a good choice.

Reality is now streaming on Binge.

Feature Image: Prime Video/Binge/Paramount+.