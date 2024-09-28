'I'm calling it: This NSW luxury stay is the perfect weekend escape.'

If you know me, you would know that I am a huge fan of low-key luxury stays. Even though I live in Sydney, I hold staycations as the superior form of escapism because they're completely stress free from beginning to end.

They're easier to get to (because they're usually closer to home), they require no itineraries or to-do lists, and because they're so "chill", all you need is a weekend or a few days to relax and reset before you go back to normal programming.

My love for low-key luxury stays was inherited from my mother. So, when I had the opportunity to stay at the Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley, an IHG Hotel, I knew that I had to bring my mum along (it was also her birthday, so it coincidentally doubled up as a present *phew*).

The hotel was only a 20-minute drive from my mum's place in Castle Hill — a huge win for carsick girlies like myself. When we got there, there was plenty of parking — a huge win for parking anxiety girlies (also like myself), and a pleasant surprise, because they had a few events happening while we were staying there.

Before we entered the hotel, we were lucky enough to see a beautiful wedding take place on the front lawn. The backdrop of the valley and greenery was so stunning it almost made us forget that we were still in Sydney. It didn't, however, make my mother forget to ask me, "When would you like to get married?"

I ignored her, playing the 'it's-my-birthday-so-I'm-allowed-to' card, because we were thrown straight into a fresh air of relaxation.